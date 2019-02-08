John Legend Says Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Have ‘Animosity,’ Are ‘Always Fighting’ On ‘The Voice’

The new 'The Voice' coach made the confession after Adam teased that he "hates" Blake ahead of the new season.

New The Voice coach John Legend is opening up about Blake Shelton and Adam Levine’s complicated relationship on the NBC show. The “All Of Me” singer got pretty candid about the duo’s alleged “animosity” as coaches in a new interview with E! News, where he confessed that he’s currently learning where he stands amidst their on-screen rivalry.

John, who’ll be the new coach in town when Season 16 of the singing show debuts on February 25, admitted that he’s been experiencing Blake and Adam’s infamous frenemy relationship first hand during the blind audition stages and found it pretty “interesting” to be in between the twosome with fellow coach Kelly Clarkson.

He teased that they’re “always fighting,” while he and Kelly are much sweeter towards each other.

“Everyone knows, Adam and Blake, they fight like brothers, they love like brothers,” Chrissy Teigen’s husband shared of the duo.

“[It’s] interesting being between those two, for me and Kelly [Clarkson], because we don’t have as much animosity toward each other.”

He then admitted that he was quickly learning his place and often finds himself having to play devil’s advocate when it comes to Levine and Shelton’s jokey bickering as they compete to get acts on their teams.

“I’m starting to learn the dynamics around here,” he said. “And just trying to get in where I fit in.”

But while John’s confessing that the two have some “animosity,” it looks like their drama on the show isn’t impacting their genuine friendship ahead of the upcoming Season 16 premiere.

A new clip shared by the outlet shows Shelton and Levine sharing a big hug, as the country star tells the Maroon 5 singer to “come here, buddy.”

But while their rivalry is sometimes taken over by friendship on the talent search, that definitely doesn’t mean Adam wants to see Blake win once again when the new season debuts later this month.

He recently admitted to Entertainment Tonight that “nothing” has changed between him and the country star as they head into another round of searching for America’s best untapped talents on The Voice.

“Nothing could ever get in the way of my love for Blake Shelton,” Levine teased.

“Sexual love for Blake Shelton… and hate. It’s kind of a cross in between both.”

The Maroon 5 frontman then continued by adding that he actually really doesn’t like Blake after sitting alongside him for every single season of The Voice to date.

“I don’t like him,” he joked in the interview. “He’s a jerk.”

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Levine also revealed that he wants to see Legend win the whole thing this year during his very first stint as a coach.

The Voice Season 16 will premiere on February 25 on NBC.