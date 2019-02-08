Liam Hemsworth Dons Wedding Ring On ‘GMA’

The actor married Miley Cyrus in December.

Liam Hemsworth is officially off the market, and he has the jewelry to prove it. The actor appeared on Good Morning America on February 8 with co-star Rebel Wilson to promote their new movie Isn’t it Romantic. Hemsworth, whose wedding ring was clearly visible, opened about his recent marriage to Miley Cyrus.

“It was very intimate,” he explained to host Michael Strahan. “It was pretty much just immediate family, a couple of other close friends. It was a really special day.”

According to Seventeen Magazine, Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot on December 23, 2018, in a small ceremony in their backyard in Tennessee. The two first met in 2009 while filming the movie The Last Song, and were engaged by 2012. The couple briefly parted ways in 2013 but had reunited by 2016. The two reportedly decided to have a wedding ceremony at the “last minute” and invited their closet family and friends to join them at their Tennessee home, which they’ve used as their main residence ever since their shared home in Malibu was burned down in the California wildfires last year.

Hemsworth and Cyrus wanted the ceremony to be as private as possible and asked guests not to post anything on social media. Unfortunately, one friend didn’t get this memo and posted some pretty damning pictures — a picture with “Mr.” and “Mrs.” balloons in the background and a picture that showed Hemsworth in a suit and Cyrus in a white dress cutting a cake together pretty much said it all. The newlyweds reportedly took it in stride, however, and Cyrus opted to confirm the marriage by posting pictures of her own to Instagram.

Neither Hemsworth nor Cyrus are attempting to hide anything anymore and have their wedding rings on full display. While Hemsworth’s gold band could be seen while he moved his hands while talking during his interview on Good Morning America, Cyrus’ engagement ring is a lot less subtle. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the Aussie actor appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and discussed picking out a rock for Cyrus’ finger.

“There’s a few different rocks on there, not to brag, but there’s a couple different ones,” Liam said about the ring. “I thought it was CGI when I first saw that. I was convinced that it was CGI because it did a full on bling.”

The ring was made by jeweler to the stars Neil Lane, who describes the diamond as a 19th-century cushion-cut stone on a gold band with an Art Nouveau design. While Hemsworth and Cyrus may have wanted to keep things low-key at first, it seems like they’re proud to show off their relationship now!