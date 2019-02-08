‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Season 4 Ender Will Be ‘Elegant & Satisfying,’ Teases Show Creator

Fans of NBC’s This Is Us should expect the series’ Season 4 finale to be “elegant and satisfying,” according to the show’s creator Dan Fogelman. He and showrunner Isaac Aptaker revealed that there are still a lot of stories to tell with regard to the series’ fictional Pearson family and they are by no means finished when it comes to telling stories about the iconic clan.

The long-awaited next episode of the show, titled “Songbird Road: Part Two,” will air on February 12 after fans had to wait two weeks from the discovery of the show’s Uncle Nicky. The revelation that he is alive will affect the Pearson family due to the scheduled State of the Union Address given by Donald Trump.

The character of Nicky Pearson (Michael Angarano/Griffin Dunne) was believed to be dead after Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) told his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and his children his only brother had passed during his tour of Vietnam. The upcoming show will feature just how Kevin, in particular, deals with the issues his uncle continues to face, something his late father Jack chose not to do. This is Us fans can also look forward to Nicky resurfacing at some point down the road as the show progresses through its next seasons, said Fogelman and Aptaker in an interview with Deadline.

“I think this season has been a lot about redemption, but also a lot of rebirths. Next season is a season of new beginnings and restarts,” Fogelman told Deadline.

Deadline reported that fans should be thrilled that Fogelman has “multiple seasons mapped out” and that he and his writers are planning “about three seasons in the future” for the show’s grand finale.

The showrunner and creator also revealed that an upcoming episode will focus on the timeline of the relationship of Beth and Randall (Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown) and will also introduce actress Phylicia Rashad as Beth’s mother. Rashad is best known for her work as Claire Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

Deadline reported that creator Dan Fogelman and showrunner Isaac Aptaker also teased they know exactly how the series will end, and so do the actors.

“From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, ‘I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let’s figure out the rest together.’ So all of the writers and the actors really know everything,” said Aptaker.

“We’re all pretty good at keeping secrets by now, it’s been three years, but it’s a total open book for everyone who works on the show, so there are no secrets from each other.”

This is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC.