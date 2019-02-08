‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Shows Off Her Style At New York Fashion Week

Although there is some drama going on in her life, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is looking the other way and taking the time to enjoy a family trip in New York City for Fashion Week. E! Online reports that the reality show star attended the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections.

It turns out that Jenelle wasn’t the only one there, though. She had her daughter Ensley with her as well as her stepdaughter Maryssa. The three ladies posed for a photo and all wore the colors gray, black, or white.

According to E! Online, even though Jenelle’s outfit looked glamorous, it is actually quite affordable! The top is from Charlotte Russe and her black pants are Express.

Jenelle wore an embroidered white long-sleeve crop top with black pants. She wore her long dark hair down with loose curls. Her young daughter Ensley wore a white top with horizontal black lines and tan pants. Jenelle’s stepdaughter wore a gray shirt with black overalls.

On Instagram, Jenelle revealed that the girls had a blast attending the morning show and that Ensley took a “huge nap” afterward. Prior to arriving in New York City, Jenelle revealed that she and her family would be flying to the Big Apple. She posted a photo of herself with Ensley on Instagram and revealed that it was the first time Ensley would be flying on a plane.

Jenelle wasn’t the only reality show star in attendance, though. Jenelle also posed for photos with 90 Day Fiancé stars Ashely Martson and Jay Smith.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on MTV and this season has definitely brought drama for all the cast members, including Jenelle.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle has had to deal with the possibility of an ex showing back up in her life. Her oldest son’s father, who has been mostly absent from his son’s life, reached out to Jenelle about getting to meet up with the now 9-year-old boy. The mother of three revealed that she had reservations about allowing that to happen, though. Understandably, she feared that her ex would come in and out of their son’s life rather than remaining a constant. She spoke with her mother, Barbara, about her concerns.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are airing on MTV Monday nights. Fans can catch up with Jenelle, her family, and all the drama as well as the rest of the cast.