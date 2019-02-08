‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Confirms Another Event Billie Lee Will Be Left Out Of

What isn't Billie Lee getting an invite to?

Kristen Doute was tuned into Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, which featured her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Billie Lee, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss, and during the show, the topic of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s upcoming wedding was brought up.

After a fan asked Kennedy if it was more likely that he would be invited to Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding, or to Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s wedding, Doute took to Twitter to confirm that none of the three guests, including Lee, would be included on Taylor and Cartwright’s guest list.

“Okay, so: James, Raquel, and Billie Lee are [100 percent] not invited to Brittany & Jax’s wedding,” she tweeted.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Lee’s storyline on Season 7 has been based around the idea that she’s been left out of a number of cast events by the majority of the women on the show, namely Katie Maloney, who was accused of leaving her out of SUR’s Girls Night In event during an episode of the show last month.

During the show, Lee said she had not accused Maloney of being transphobic but admitted to liking a post online that insinuated Maloney had left Lee out of the event because she wasn’t okay with her being transgender.

After Billie Lee insinuated that she was being left out of cast events because she was transgender, a number of members of the Vanderpump Rules cast spoke out against her on the show and online. Then, during the following episode, she and Lala Kent went to war at the home of Scheana Marie, where Kent called out Lee for her comments against the other women of the show.

“You’re not f**king better than me, Lala! You got that?! You’re not better than everyone just because you have a f**king rich boyfriend! You f**king privilege a**,” Lee yelled at her co-stars during the show, per TooFab.

“You’re pathetic,” Kent replied. “The fact that you just took that to my man, Billie, you’re a f**king lowdown ho. You were not excluded on purpose. That was so f**ked up of you to do. You put it on social media!”

“You are a catty b**ch. That’s why people don’t f**k with you — ’cause you showed your a**hole! You’re lowdown. You’re dirty.”

To see more of Kristen Doute, Billie Lee, and their co-stars, don’t miss Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.