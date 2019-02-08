Danielle Herrington Strips Down To See-Through Lingerie In Recent Instagram Snapshot

Danielle Herrington is the latest model to rock a lingerie set from Savage X Fenty by Rihanna. Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to her Instagram to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a black see-through lace robe and matching underwear that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old is wearing the sexy robe that features embroidered details in black that help censor the shot to abide by Instagram’s community guidelines. Herrington is kneeling down on a fuzzy pink carpet on the floor with one leg, while she has the other bent.

The model, who graced the cover of the 2018 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, is wearing bright pink heels to complete her sultry look. This is a color that matches the walls and other objects in the room, where she is posing alongside model Tabria Majors.

Savage X Fenty also shared a snapshot of Herrington donning the lingerie set on its own Instagram page. In this photo, the model is facing the camera as she leans against a white wall with her arms spread open. Herrington is looking fiercely into the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way.

The model has her raven hair styled in two French braids on the side of her head that merge onto a larger one that she is wearing to the side, over her shoulder.

The snapshot, which Savage X Fenty shared with its 1.4 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 30,400 likes and more than 130 comments within about a day of being posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the lingerie set, as well for the model’s beauty.

“Just bought— can’t wait to give it a spin!!” a user shared.

“Feeling like I need some new goodies,” another one chimed in.

Rihanna’s lingerie collection has made headlines and earned the pop star a lot of praise from taking an inclusive approach to its products as well as marketing campaigns. As Vogue UK recently pointed out, Rihanna herself is the one behind the initiative as she has no marketing manager.

Rihanna’s latest trick is a monthly subscription service that will provide limited-edition boxes for Xtra VIP members, the report continued. For $60 a month, the chosen members will receive a delivery of products, including a cheeky Xccessory and an Xclusive collector’s item, chosen by Rihanna herself or a special guest of her choice.