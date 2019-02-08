Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Abolish ICE, Says Latinos Are ‘Native’ To United States

'[ICE] do not deserve a dime until they can prove that they are honoring human rights, until they can make a good faith effort to expand and embrace immigrants.'

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday called to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying that the agency needs to respect human rights before it gets any more federal money, Fox News is reporting. The freshman Democrat also suggested that people of Latino ancestry should be exempt from immigration laws because they can be considered Native Americans, thus making them “native” to U.S. lands.

Defunding ICE

Speaking before announcing her New Green Deal legislative package, Ocasio-Cortez turned her sights towards Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Joined by colleagues Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar and Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, she called on Congress to stop funding the agency, in the name of human rights.

“[ICE] do not deserve a dime until they can prove that they are honoring human rights, until they can make a good faith effort to expand and embrace immigrants … Until they can prove good faith to an American ideal, they do not deserve any resources for their radical agenda. We have to have respect for children, respect for families, respect for human rights, and respect for the right of human mobility.”

Calls for abolishing the federal immigration agency have been coming for months now, especially in light of the recent trend of separating migrant children from their families and holding them in separate detention facilities.

However, calls to abolish or reign in the agency have largely been limited to those from the left.

In a tweet, Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, referenced recent ICE actions in Ocasio-Cortez’ own backyard.

Latinos And Native Americans

Elsewhere in her speech, Ocasio-Cortez suggested that the agency’s efforts essentially criminalized Latinos for being Latino. She also suggested that people of Latino descent are Native Americans.

“Because we are standing on Native land, and Latino people are descendants of Native people. And we cannot be told and criminalized simply for our identity and our status.”

In a scathing response written for FrontPage Magazine, Daniel Greenfield opined that Ocasio-Cortez was, not unlike Elizabeth Warren, claiming to be Native American – in this case, by way of her Puerto Rican ancestry. Greenfield points out that Ocasio-Cortez’ last name is that of a European – Spaniard Hernán Cortés. Further, Greenfield pointed out that people of Puerto Rican ancestry often claim to be descendants of the island’s original inhabitants, the Taino, even though the tribe was largely wiped out by the time Europeans arrived.