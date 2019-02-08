Kim Kardashian Believes Her Fourth Child Will Make Her ‘Enlightened & Calm’

Kim Kardashian revealed to Jimmy Fallon during a sit-down on the Tonight Show that she believes her fourth child with husband Kanye West will make her “enlightened and calm,” after hearing a claim about mothers with multiple children. Kardashian did not clarify where she heard the information to Fallon.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians stated she is excited about the prospect of bringing another child into the bustling Kardashian-West household, and also a little bit stressed out as well.

“I was kind of stressing because my house is so full,” Kardashian told Fallon. “But I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents.”

After Fallon responded in surprise, Kardashian admitted that she had heard that claim somewhere.

West and Kardashian wed in May 2014 are the parents of 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint, and 1-year-old daughter Chicago. Chicago was born in January 2018. The couple is once again using a surrogate for their fourth child, which Kardashian revealed will be a boy.

The reality star revealed in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she would no longer be able to carry any more children after two pregnancies. The reality star revealed to C Magazine that she had a condition called placenta accreta during the birth of the couple’s first child, North.

“I had so many complications. I had this condition called placenta accreta. There were a couple little operations to fix all that so that created a little hole in my uterus, which I think made it really tough to get pregnant again,” she said to C Magazine.

Placenta accreta is a condition where when the placenta grows so deeply into the uterus that it cannot be separated after delivery, reported Parents Magazine.

The reality star would get pregnant again with son Saint, but after doctors told her it would be risky to try and conceive again, she turned to surrogacy for daughter Chicago and for the couple’s impending bundle of joy.

Kardashian also told Kimmel that she felt the biggest change as a mother came not from when she went from two to three children, but from having one child to two.

The KUWTK star recently posted a sweet photo of daughter North sleeping on husband West’s head, noting that she must have been really tired because she stayed in that position for half an hour.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E!