Lisa Vanderpump Is Still Refusing To Talk To The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Ahead Of Season 9 Premiere, Per ‘Radar Online’

Lisa Vanderpump is on the outs with the ladies after allegedly leaking a false story about Dorit Kemsley.

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly done with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

According to a Radar Online report on February 8, Vanderpump has been on the outs with her co-stars for the past several months and when it comes to the future, a reconciliation does not appear to be anywhere in sight.

“Lisa has not talked to anyone from the cast, nor does she intend to,” the source said. “She still has not filmed anything, and does not care what anyone has to say about her.”

Vanderpump has not been with any of her co-stars since September of last year when she attended the Malibu wedding of the series’ newest star, Denise Richards, and her new husband, Aaron Phypers, and according to the insider, that’s because she quit filming halfway through Season 9.

The source also claimed Vanderpump has no plans to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 10. Instead, she’s said to be working hard on her new Las Vegas restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which is expected to be open by spring. She’s also busy with her dog rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, and her restaurants in Los Angeles.

“She is focused on Vanderpump Pets right now and is very pleased with the ratings for Vanderpump Rules. She also has five major restaurants in operation, Sur, Villa Blanda, TomTom, Pump & Vegas.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week, Lisa Vanderpump admitted that she struggled with production on Season 9 and revealed that she was facing emotional hardships at the time production began due to the tragic suicide death of her brother, Mark Vanderpump.

“I wasn’t as prepared for combat as I should’ve been,” she admitted. “It hasn’t been a good situation. I think this year, with where my mental state was — and I’ve been very honest about that, I struggled a lot, you know, after my brother’s suicide. The first few months it was really difficult, and I was kind of searching for happiness, so, I think you know … when something really significant happens in your life, maybe it does change you, you know?”

“It was a tough year, personally,” she added.

Vanderpump has been featured in a full-time role since the series’ first season in 2011.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss next week’s premiere on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.