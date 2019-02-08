Meghan McCain Says It Was ‘Uncomfortable’ To See Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Father’s Funeral

Meghan made the comments during an appearance on the 'Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Meghan McCain, daughter of late Senator John McCain, said that Ivanka Trump’s presence at her father’s funeral made her very “uncomfortable,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Meghan, who laid her father to rest at the U.S. Capitol back in August, spoke about her feelings for the first time on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. When asked by Colbert whether she knew that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be in attendance, McCain said that she didn’t know before the funeral. Her father and Donald Trump shared a hostile relationship, with Trump often mocking McCain over the last few years, making Meghan “uncomfortable” with the presence of his daughter and son-in-law.

She said that her family had pretty much made it clear to the Trumps through public announcements that they were unwelcome at the funeral, and so for her, it was surprising when Ivanka and Jared still turned up to pay their respects.

“The answer is no, I did not know that they would be attending his funeral and it’s weird to talk about it,” McCain said.

“A funeral is sort of, obviously, a sacred time, and I thought that my family had made it clear, at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me. And my father had been very clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps.”

Meghan McCain: “I really want it made very clear that, the Trumps had beef with me then and in the words of Cardi B, they’re going to have beef with me forever, and I’m not going to forget.” https://t.co/NZCTjnGMCm — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 8, 2019

She went on to explain that she was “surprised” and “uncomfortable” with Ivanka and Jared’s presence and expected them to be as uncomfortable attending on Donald Trump’s behalf.

“It made me uncomfortable, and I hope I made them uncomfortable, honestly, with everything,” she said.

Meghan McCain also said that her father, who had been battling cancer, had a hand in designing his own funeral. She said that at a time when America stood divided, John McCain wanted his passing to provide a moment of bipartisanship and healing. He had made clear that he wanted both candidates who beat him to the presidency to attend the funeral. McCain also claimed that delivering the eulogy at her father’s funeral was the “honor of my life.”

Finally, she said that she is not apologetic about bashing Trump during her speech, pointing out that everything she said came from a place of truth. She added that she doesn’t expect her beef with the Trumps to end at any time point during her life.

Meghan McCain recently also hit out at Trump after he once again mentioned John McCain just before Tuesday’s State of the Union address. She claimed Trump’s “obsession” with her father was “pathetic” and betrayed where his energies lie.

“The president’s obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling – even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union – the greatness of my father’s life and legacy haunts you,” she tweeted shortly after Trump’s State of the Union speech.