Ariana Grande’s ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’ Video Sees The Star Tempting Charles Melton

Many people were taken aback by the video's twist ending.

Ariana Grande just released the music video for her new single “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and it will certainly have people talking, Entertainment Tonight is reporting. The lyrics of the song seem to describe the thoughts of a woman who is jealous of another woman and wants to steal her boyfriend for herself, but the music video puts a spin on this narrative and tells a much different story. Grande enlisted Riverdale star Charles Melton and model Ariel Yasmine to help play out a confusing sequence of events.

We first see Grande — who is rocking long blonde hair — gaze around and observe a crowded party full of people dancing. When she sees Melton, she’s instantly attracted, but Melton appears to already be paired up with Yasmine. It’s also interesting to note that Yasmine has the same hairstyle Grande usually has — a long brown ponytail. Grande appears to go dance with the two and befriend them, all the while sharing seductive looks with Melton. We then cut to a gathering that appears to be at someone’s house. Now, Grande has her signature hairstyle back, and Yasmine and Grande appear almost identical.

We see Grande staring into a mirror, and the mirror often flits back in forth between a reflection of herself and a reflection of Yasmine. The video ends with the three lounging in a pool, with Grande staring longingly at Melton. The singer then swims up to them before turning to kiss Yasmine, making for a twist ending. The video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who has directed many hit music videos for Grande such as “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.”

Grande released the video February 8 at midnight along with an entirely new album, entitled Thank U, Next. According to the Guardian, a lot of the songs off the album have a more serious tone than tracks like “7 Rings” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” Grande has had a dark year, having broken off her engagement to Pete Davidson and losing her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller to a drug overdose. Her new song “Ghostin'” appears to detail her difficulty mourning Miller and watching how it affected Davidson to see her cry over another man. Another telling track is “Fake Smile,” where she sings about how she can’t pretend to be happy in public when she’s actually hurting.

Grande’s latest album comes less than six months after the release of her hit album Sweetener, which is nominated for “Best Pop Vocal Album” at the Grammy’s.