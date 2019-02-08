Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Respond To Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Engagement Speculation

See Kim and Kendall's reactions to rumors Kylie and Travis are engaged.

Kylie Jenner’s famous sisters are weighing in on recent speculation suggesting that she and boyfriend Travis Scott could be engaged. Both Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner spoke out about the rampant rumors this week, though both opted to keep people guessing by playing it just a little coy when it came to all the marriage talk surrounding the couple.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Kim addressed the rumors while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 7, where she admitted that she thinks her little sister probably would have told her if Travis had proposed. However, she’s actually “not really sure” if they’ll be heading down the aisle.

“I think she would have told me. She’s pretty secretive, but I’m sure she would have told me,” Kim admitted of Kylie on the popular NBC late night show.

“I’m not really sure. But I don’t think so,” she then added.

Kendall – whom the Inquisitr reported recently showed some skin in a very sultry photo shoot – was next to address all the talk about her sister and the rapper this week after Kardashian.

Jenner was asked by daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres about all the recent speculation when she stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a candid interview set to air on February 8.

The supermodel played equally coy about the engagement rumors but admitted that she doesn’t think Scott has popped the question to her little sister and Keeping Up with the Kardashians co-star just yet.

“Not that I know of. Not that I’m aware of, so if he did, she hasn’t told the family yet,” Kendall told Ellen when asked if they’re engaged. “But I don’t think that has happened.”

The Victoria’s Secret model than added that she and her family members, including mom Kris Jenner, would “most likely” know if a wedding was on the horizon for the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

There’s been much speculation about Kylie and Travis potentially being engaged over the past few weeks.

As reported by Cosmopolitan UK, Jenner was recently spotted wearing a big diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger, which sent the rumor mill into overdrive speculating that Travis could have popped the question.

The rapper also admitted that he’s looking to get engaged to the reality star in a December interview with Rolling Stone, where he gushed over Kylie and said that they’d be husband and wife “soon.”

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one,'” he said of their relationship and an impending engagement.

“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The twosome is already parents to 1-year-old daughter Stormi, and, as the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Kylie shared the most adorable video of their baby girl watching her dad as he performed the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi on February 3.