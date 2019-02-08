Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Visit Morocco While Duchess Is Seven Months Pregnant

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will take their baby bump to North Africa late this month. On February 23, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Morocco for a two-day trip through February 25, E! Online is reporting.

Kensington Palace took to its verified Twitter account to share the news early on Friday, adding that the trip is a request of Her Majesty’s Government.

After months of speculation, the duchess finally hinted at her due date last month during an at Birkenhead, England, according to a separate E! Online report. Multiple royal reporters present at the event shared that Duchess Meghan told a woman in the crowd that she was six months pregnant, the report continued. The same article contended she told a different woman that her due date is late April to early May.

Before the Birkenhead event in mid-January, Meghan’s due date remained unknown as the original Kensington Palace announcement of her pregnancy from in October just said that she was expecting her first child in the spring.

If the baby comes a few days early, there is a chance that the little one could share a birthday with the last royal baby to be born. As royal fans will recall, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, on April 23, just weeks before Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in Windsor, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty's Government. Full details of the visit will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/zXAUIVhEdm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 8, 2019

Conspiracy theories have surrounded the royal couple’s pregnancy, with online reports claiming she was already pregnant when she married Prince Harry, as the Daily Mail reported in November. According to the report, an astrologer who worked with Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, predicted the couple would welcome their baby “much earlier” than April.

Most recently, internet trolls have taken the conspiracy theories even further, going as far as to propose that Meghan and Harry are using a silicone mold to enhance the duchess’ baby bump, according to a January 16 report by the Express.

“Perhaps, #PrinceHarry likes being led and that’s where #MeghanMarkle fits. Have nothing personal against these two but the way they have carried out their fake pregnancy has taken them down in my estimation,” one social media user wrote online, as quoted by the Express.

Internet conspiracies aside, Meghan’s pregnancy hasn’t kept the royals from keeping a busy agenda, as they continue to carry out their official duties with non-stop events, including an appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday night, as E! Online pointed out.