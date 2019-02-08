Heather Locklear’s Daughter Ava Sambora Wants A Role In ‘Dynasty’ Reboot

Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora’s daughter, Ava Sambora, would love to star in the reboot of her mother’s iconic series Dynasty, which is currently airing on The CW. The student and actress revealed her idea in a new interview with Wingman magazine.

The actress, who is a student at Loyola Marymount University, stated that she would love to carry on the torch of her mother’s iconic work on the once top-rated 1980s ABC nighttime soap opera.

“Oh, my God, of course, I’d be interested!” said Sambora of the chance of appearing on the reboot show to Wingman.

“I think the reboot is great, and it inspires me to go check out the old episodes of the original. I actually like what they did with my mother’s character because it was [so] different and ultimately timely. It would be an absolute privilege to be on that show!”

The twist in casting Sambora in the Dynasty reboot is that she was never allowed to watch her mother’s work in the series, which helped her star rise to the top of the Hollywood ladder when she was younger. She has only recently caught up on her mom’s most iconic role.

Locklear and Sambora were determined that despite the fact that both were household names in their respective fields, their daughter would be raised out of the spotlight and allowed the chance to live a regular childhood. Sambora is the former guitarist of the band Bon Jovi and is currently working on his own music.

Ava Sambora appreciated the way her parents raised her, revealing that they were always just “mom and dad” to her.

“As I got older, I learned to appreciate it more, especially since I would love to follow in my mother’s footsteps,” said Sambora.

Ava Sambora explained that it was strange to realize just how famous her parents were, and what a “privilege” it was to have the celebrated rock guitarist and iconic television actress as parents.

Sambora’s mother, former Melrose Place actress Heather Locklear, experienced a tumultuous year in 2018. She was arrested in February 2018 and charged with felony domestic battery and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer. E! News reported the following subsequent charges against Locklear during the remainder of 2018. In March, Locklear checked into rehab and several months after, the actress was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation. She was also arrested for allegedly battering an officer and emergency personnel. Locklear began another round of inpatient treatment at a rehabilitation facility in August 2018.