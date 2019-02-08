Former Obama Photographer Known For Trolling Trump Takes Another Dig With ‘Presidential Harassment’ Post

Pete Souza just loves comebacks.

A number of former Barack Obama aides love trolling Donald Trump on social media, and one of the first names that springs to mind is his former photographer, Pete Souza. He has made quite a name for his witty posts on Instagram, which are often comebacks to Trump’s claims. His latest post saw him upload a photograph of Barack Obama working in the Oval Office with a snowman visible in the background, as reported by the Huffington Post.

The post came in response to Donald Trump’s recent claim that he was being harassed by Democrats after House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff announced that his committee would be opening investigations into Trump’s financial ties. Trump hit back by saying that Schiff was a “political hack” who was only trying to create a name for himself by attacking him. He said Schiff’s actions amounted to “presidential harassment”.

The former Obama photographer soon took to Instagram to give his two cents. Keeping up with his habit of uploading posts critical of Trump’s stances, Souza trolled him by posting a picture of Obama working in the Oval Office with a snowman smiling evilly in the background. He captioned the photograph, “Presidential Harassment”, and included the hashtag #throwshadethenvote.

This is, of course, not the first time that Souza has mocked Trump using pictures he took during the eight years that Obama was president. Recently, he uploaded a picture of Obama’s cabinet secretaries applauding during one of his State of the Union speeches.

“What the President sees as he walks into the House chamber to deliver the State of the Union Address,” he wrote in the Instagram post’s caption.

Souza’s Instagram is filled with such witty rebuttals, and when he was asked why he trolled Trump the way he did, Souza told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he wanted people to remember how “crazy” Trump’s presidency was coming immediately after Obama’s, which was as calm and scandal-less as possible, according to the Inquisitr.

“I’m also trying to correct some of his lies and falsehoods with photographic proof — whether it be the inauguration day crowd, whether it be him saying that Obama did nothing about Russian meddling and here’s the meeting where Obama confronted [Vladimir] Putin,” Souza said.

He also said that President Trump’s administration was beyond normal, and by contrasting the visuals emerging from his White House to that which came from Obama’s, he hoped to draw attention to just how different both leaders are.