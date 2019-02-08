Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable Glimpse At Her Twins Learning To Walk

Kym and Robert Herjavec's twins are growing up fast.

Kym Herjavec and Robert Herjavec’s twins are officially on the move. The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer gave fans a glimpse at just how much her and her husband’s twins are growing on her Instagram account this week as she shared a photo of the twosome standing up as they played together.

Little Hudson and Haven – who will turn 10-months-old on February 23 – showed off their standing skills as they rocked matching onesies while playing with a fire engine toy.

Haven looked adorable in a pink floral onesie as she stood upright next to her twin brother who was looking equally as sweet as he matched her in a blue version of the all-in-one outfit.

In the caption, Kym told fans that her baby twins are learning how to walk as she captioned the photo with the hashtag “#babiesonthemove” as well as “#9months.”

Fans couldn’t help but gush over how quickly the babies are growing in the comments, leaving sweet messages for the Australian dancer and her Shark Tank star husband in the comments section.

“GROWING SO FAST!” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another told the former DWTS dancer on the social media site after she gave her followers the sneak peek inside her life as a mom, “Soo adorable. Now the fun begins…”

“Too sweet! Growing so fast! Beautiful babies!” another said, while a fourth wrote that Hudson and Haven are “just adorable” and “getting so big.”

The latest glimpse at her mom life comes shortly after the Inquisitr reported last month that Herjavec shared sweet photos of her babies dressed in bear onesies as they lay next to one another while smiling from ear to ear.

Kym and Robert – who met when they were paired up together on Dancing with the Stars – welcomed their twins into the world back in April and shared gushing messages on Instagram to celebrate their big arrival.

“I never though [sic] my heart could feel so full,” Kym wrote, per E! News, alongside a black and white photo that showed Robert cuddling the newborns in the hospital room. “We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18.”

Shortly after, Robert shared a sweet message for his children online and also confirmed their names for the first time.

John Sciulli / Getty Images for G'Day USA

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec-it’s great out here!” he said at the time. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

The twins are Kym’s first children, while Robert is already dad to three kids – Skye, Caprice, and Brendan Herjavec – with his former wife Diane Plese, who he divorced in 2016.