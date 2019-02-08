‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Flaunts Insane Body In Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Robin Holzken is looking back on her time in Kenya with a series of fascinating photos in her latest Instagram post.

The Dutch beauty was in the African country shooting for the much-anticipated 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and on Thursday, she took to her social media page to share a series of snaps from her trip – including one of herself donning a barely-there bikini, which she wore for the gorgeous photo shoot. The skimpy orange and yellow two-piece, which featured an African-inspired design, barely contained the model’s assets, allowing her to show off her incredible physique, particularly her small waist and toned abs.

In the racy polaroid photo, Robin looks straight at the camera, while wearing her voluminous brunette locks down and swept to one side. She accessorized the beachwear look with golden, statement earrings, as well as a thick golden bracelet that she wore around the upper part of her right arm. According to Sports Illustrated themselves, the 21-year-old, who is appearing on the SI Swimsuit issue for the first time, headed to the Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp, a luxury enclave in the Naboisho Conservancy, bordering Kenya’s Maasai Mara Reserve, to shoot this year’s spread. And not only she had the chance to enjoy the beautiful African landscape, Robin and fellow model, Brazilian beauty Anne de Paula, also got to go on a safari and spot several majestic creatures in their natural habitats.

Her incredible pictures from the Kenyan savanna included elephants, giraffes, tigers, lions, cheetahs, as well as zebras. Not only that, the models were also warmly welcomed by one Maasai village, who performed a special welcome song and dance for the whole Sports Illustrated team. And once they jetted off to Nairobi for one more night in the African nation, both Robin, Anne, and the entire team had the privilege of interacting with several rescued animals at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, including adorable baby elephants and baby rhinos.

“Kenya was just insanely beautiful, what an experience it’s been!!,” Robin wrote on Instagram. “Is this real life?!?!? I can’t believe I am back with the @si_swimsuit family for the second time. And here’s the first SNEAK PEEK! This trip was beyond incredible I don’t even know how to put it into words.. I am feeling so blessed and even more to have shared with such amazing people!!,” she added in another photo. This year’s sexiest magazine spread is set to hit the shelves in May, according to the publication.