Tinashe Celebrates Turning 26 In A Skimpy Blue Bikini

Tinashe is getting wet in a waterfall to celebrate her 26th birthday.

Tinashe is celebrating turning 26-years-old by posing in a waterfall in a skimpy blue bikini. The musician and former Dancing with the Stars Season 27 contestant looked happy and healthy and showed off her seriously toned body on her Instagram account this week during a trip to Fiji, where she got a little wet while getting back to nature.

The star shared two stunning photos as she took a dip in a natural pool of water. One showed her striking a pose for the camera in a long shot that showcased the gorgeous scenery, while the second upload featured the “2 On” singer a little closer up as she laughed while getting wet in the waterfall.

Tinashe – who was most recently on screens as Mimi Marquez in Fox’s Rent: Live – was showing off her seriously toned middle in her bright bikini and slicked her dark hair back while flaunting all her hard work in the gym for her 2.5 million followers on the social media site on February 6.

In the caption of her fun birthday upload, the star shared a number of different life lessons she’s learned during her 26 years on earth. Her inspiring message in the caption included advice on the importance of doing things outside her comfort zone, loving unconditionally, and not living life with any regrets.

But while she stunned in her blue bikini while celebrating her big day, Tinashe also soaked up the sun as she turned 26 this week in another bright swimwear look.

The star – who’s teamed up with some of the biggest names in music in her career including Britney Spears, Offset, and Nick Jonas – looked very tropical in another photo posted to her account after it became February 6 in Fiji.

The stunning snap showed Tinashe posing at the side of a swimming pool in a low-cut and backless bright yellow swimsuit.

She also got into the spirit of the island during her vacation by putting a flower in her hair while giving a sultry smile to the camera and her more than 2 million followers.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Tinashe has treated her fans to a bikini picture.

Back in June, the Inquisitr reported that the former Two and a Half Men guest star flaunted her insane body on social media after her split with ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons.

She was proudly showing off her seriously toned bikini body in a black and white striped two-piece as she enjoyed some downtime in Las Vegas.

As for how she stays in such great shape, Tinashe previously credited exercises including Pilates and dancing for her amazing figure.

“I do different workouts but Pilates is what I love to do in the morning,” she told The Cut in a 2016 interview. “In the afternoons, if I have time, I’ll go on hikes or running. I do a lot of dancing as well.”