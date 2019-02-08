Beyonce Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Sultry New Instagram Picture

Beyonce is definitely on a pink mood lately.

The singer, who is now enjoying a well-deserved break after an extraordinary year that ended with a very successful world tour with her husband Jay-Z, took to Instagram to share two new chic looks, and they both follow the same color palette.

For the first outfit, Queen Bey rocked a light-pink button-up mini dress, which allowed her to show off her long, toned pins. The cute dress featured cut-outs around the waist area, as well as long sleeves, invoking a real Spring vibe to the whole look. She accessorized the outfit with a vintage-looking brown purse, clear heeled sandals, hoop earrings, a shiny necklace and a few rings across her fingers. While her nails were painted in a bright red color, Beyonce opted for letting her long, caramel brown curls flow down her back. The daily look also included minimal makeup, consisting of some subtle mascara and a deep pink lipstick shade and lip liner, as well as some pink blush to frame her prominent cheekbones.

Then Bey switched to a more flashy ensemble, this time rocking a pink velvet one-piece that cinched at the waist, putting her hourglass figure and famous curves on full display. The piece also featured a plunging neckline, which revealed her ample cleavage, as well as long puff sleeves, maintaining the whole vintage vibe with the second look too. The 37-year-old paired the pink number with classic white stilettos, as well as several vintage accessories that really added some extra glam to the look, including white cat-eye shades, pendant earrings with pearls, a vintage bag encrusted with white and pink pearls, a flashy statement necklace, and several rings.

Beyonce switched from tight curls to broader waves, and she struck several sultry poses for the camera, at one point even blowing her 123 million followers a kiss in a fun close-up selfie. The R&B diva’s fans are used to her incredible outfits at this point, with Bey often sharing her glamorous looks on social media. And if these photos are any indication of what’s to come at the Grammys ceremony this Sunday, February 10, Bey is certain to turn heads as soon as she steps on the red carpet.

She and Jay-Z are nominated for three categories as the duo The Carters following the release of their joint album, Everything Is Love. They are up for Best Video with “Apesh**,” which was filmed at the Louvre in Paris, Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best R&B Performance with “Summer.”