‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, February 6: Zoe Questions Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, February 6, states that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) visited Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to meet her newly adopted daughter, Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas). Steffy asked Brooke how she was doing, because she had also lost her granddaughter when Beth died. Brooke said that she was still mourning, and that the loss had not been easy. The two talked about the adoption before the baby started to cry, per She Knows Soaps. Steffy fetched Phoebe and gave her to Brooke, who held her and said that she was “precious.”

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) was at Forrester Creations, as she had recently returned to work. Raine (played by Golden Globes Fiji Water girl Kelleth Cuthbert), a model, told Hope that everyone is there for her. She left the office, and Brooke noted that it was a kind remark that the model had made. Brooke told Hope that there was no pressure on her at work, but she had an opinion that she would like to share. She told her daughter that both she and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) thought it would be a good idea if Hope started to work on her line. Hope said that it would not distract her from her thoughts.

Later, Hope called a meeting — and told Emma (Nia Sioux), Wyatt (Darin Brooks), Sally (Courtney Hope), and Katie (Heather Tom) that the Hope For The Future line had been reinstated. She wanted to prepare herself, as she would need to address the loss of her daughter publicly. Katie and Wyatt said that they would treat the matter sensitively. Hope also wanted the line to have a new focus. She felt that people should realize the importance of supporting their daughters. Hope broke down in Katie’s arms after flashing back to her delivery on Catalina Island.

Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) had planned to go through her father’s apartment in order to search for a clue as to why he had left Los Angeles so suddenly. She had just found a makeup bag when a strange woman walked into the room. It was then established that the woman, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), was staying there.

Flo introduced herself to Zoe, who wanted to know what her relationship was to her father Reese (Wayne Brady). She told Zoe that she had been a croupier in Las Vegas when she had met Reese. Flo told Zoe that she planned to stay in the apartment for now. Zoe said that her father had been acting very strangely, and that she thought that Flo knew what was actually going on with him. Zoe then mentioned the Catalina Island but Flo evaded her line of questioning.

Zoe told Flo that she would be looking around the place. She proceeded to search through the apartment, and tried to call Reese. She left him a message to call her.