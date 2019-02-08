Candice Swanepoel Wears Nothing But Leopard-Print Bikini Bottoms In Sultry Swimwear Shoot Photo

The Victoria's Secret model is ditching the bikini top during a beach photo shoot.

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her amazing model body in a new snap from a recent swimsuit photo shoot for her Tropic of the C line. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model left very little to the imagination in a new photo posted to Tropic of the C’s official Instagram account on February 7 as she posed in nothing but her bikini bottoms.

Candice took a walk on the wild side with her latest bikini look, opting to sport a pair of high-waisted leopard-print bottoms as she showed off her million-dollar smile while posing for the camera at the beach.

Instead of donning the matching animal-print top for the beach shoot, the mom of two ditched the second half of her bikini and instead covered her top half with the leaves of a palm tree with her toned abs on full display.

The swimwear line confirmed alongside the photo posted to the social media site this week that the two-piece is part of a new collection that just dropped, called the Wild Orchid.

Swanepoel had her long blonde hair tied back for the photo and also accessorized her barely there bikini with a pair of small hoop earrings in both ears as she showed off a pretty serious amount of skin.

The snap was posted shortly after Candice showed off a little more leopard-print on her own account.

As the Inquisitr reported, on her own Instagram account, the star shared a photo of herself rocking a one-piece bathing suit in the same pattern as she posed in front of a matching background. The stunning Victoria’s Secret angel posed with both hands on her head as she flaunted her incredible body for her millions of followers.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx

Candice has actually been giving fans several peeks at the bikinis and swimsuits available from her company recently.

This week, as the Inquisitr also shared, she was also snapped wearing the skimpiest red bikini during a trip to the beach for another photo shoot to promote her range.

But it’s no wonder Swanepoel – who only welcomed her second child into the world in June – wants to show off all the pieces from her venture.

Speaking to Fashionista back in November, Swanepoel said that she wants all her pieces to be worn by women of all shapes and sizes and put a lot of effort into choosing the best materials and the best styles to flatter an array of different body types.

“I know there’s different bodies out there, but if the fabric is quality enough and has a good stretch, it can mold to many different shapes,” Candice explained. “Even though you don’t see a lot of structure with padding or cups — that’s why I’m so crazy about the fabric — [the top] still holds you in.”