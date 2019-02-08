‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Dina Lohan Dishes On Secret Relationship With Boyfriend She’s Never Met In Person

Tamar Braxton calls 'catfish!’ on the reality TV mom’s five-year long distance relationship.

Dina Lohan has a special man in her life, but she wouldn’t recognize him if she passed him on the street. In a shocking confession to her Celebrity Big Brother housemates, the 56-year-old reality star revealed that she has never met her boyfriend of five years in person. Lohan hasn’t even FaceTimed the guy.

In a conversation that you can see below, Dina Lohan opened up about her bizarre boyfriend situation when talking to Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, and Natalie Eva Marie on Thursday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother. The mom of Lindsay Lohan told her housemates that she’s been talking to “a special someone” for five years on the phone and feels she will marry him someday despite never meeting him in person, according to People.

Lohan, who lives in New York, went on to explain that her longtime love lives in San Francisco and is taking care of his elderly mother so he can’t leave the city. The Celebrity Big Brother star admitted that while her relationship seems “crazy,” she insists it is the real deal.

“It’s personal, He’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his ma!”

But Kandi Burruss was not having it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star told Dina she is being “catfished” by someone with a fake identity.

“Girl, you straight up catfished. Five years and no FaceTime?” Burruss told Lohan, who simply explained that her boyfriend doesn’t own an iPhone and doesn’t “use” the video call app. Tamar called that a lie, saying even her 5-year-old son and 71-year-old mom uses FaceTime.

Tamar Braxton later offered to accompany Dina on a trip to the Bay Area to finally meet her man, but in an incredulous Diary Room interview, the Braxton Family Values star questioned why Lindsay Lohan’s mom has a catfish.

Dina Lohan previously made headlines for her tumultuous marriage to Michael Lohan. The reality star and her ex-husband, who share kids Lindsay, Cody, Ali, and Michael Jr., divorced in 2007. Lohan later tried to find love on Bravo’s The Millionaire Matchmaker and in 2015 dated a tech entrepreneur that TMZ described as “part hunter, part farmer.” That relationship was also long distance, although Dina did actually meet ex-beau Kevin Jensen in person.

You can see Dina Lohan talking about her unusual boyfriend situation in the Celebrity Big Brother clip below.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Friday at 8 p.m. on CBS.