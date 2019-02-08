Michelle Rodriguez Catches Heat For Defending Liam Neeson

Irish actor Liam Neeson has been the center of a lot of unwanted attention after commenting that he had a desire to kill any random black man after discovering a friend had been raped by someone of the same race. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, his 40-year-old Widows co-star, Michelle Rodriguez, was the latest in the string of celebrities to show support for Neeson following the unfortunate shower of negative attention.

According to Rodriguez, the 66-year-old actor could not be called racist because of the intense kissing scene he shared with Viola Davis in Widows. The actress went on to explain if Liam was truly racist, there was no way he would have been able to shove his tongue down Davis’ throat in such a sultry manner.

“You can’t call him a racist ever. Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue, so deep down her throat,” the actress said in defense of her co-star, in an article published by Vanity Fair.

It would seem that not only is Twitter unhappy with the Taken actor, but users are also ready to draw fire on any celebrity who made the decision to come to his defense as well. Shortly after the piece from the publication featuring her defense of Neeson started to make rounds on social media, the actress started to catch heat for sticking up for him.

In fact, Rodriguez started attracted so much negative attention for her defense of Liam that her name started to trend on Twitter.

Liam Neeson can’t be racist because of how he kisses, says Michelle Rodriguez: “Dude, have you watched Widows? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’s throat.” https://t.co/d1kT6RJnJh — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 7, 2019

Some exclaimed that they would be unhappily adding Rodriguez to the list of celebrities they would no longer show support for. On the other hand, several users took issue with her association between sex and racism.

“Someone please tell Michelle Rodriguez that slave owners routinely raped Black women. That didn’t absolve them from being racists. Her defense of Liam Neeson is insulting,” one individual exclaimed on Twitter.

Some even said the actress hardly had a right to voice her thoughts on the matter because the remarks didn’t apply to her race.

“Not being funny but Michelle Rodriguez isn’t Black nor did the racist remarks apply to her, so as a [person of color], she needs to stay in her lane. I hate it when other demographics try to speak on behalf of Black People like it’s them. Liam Neeson was talking about,” another Twitter user said, as they retweeted the piece published by the magazine.

Me to Michelle Rodriguez after reading her defense of Liam Neeson: pic.twitter.com/00GdODutTE — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 7, 2019

After attempting to do damage control during an appearance on Good Morning America, Neeson has been keeping a low profile. It is currently unclear how much damage the scandal may do to his Cold Pursuit box office this weekend.