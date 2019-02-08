‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Model Anne de Paula Shows Off Assets While On Safari

She dons an animal print skirt and skimpy shirt while on a photo shoot.

For the third year in a row, Anne de Paula will appear on the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This gorgeous brunette is currently being photographed in Kenya at Hemingways Watamu and Hemingways Ol Seki Mara with the other swimsuit models where they recently were treated to a guided walk through the Naboisho Conversancy.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a photo of the model dressed perfectly for the outing in an animal print snug-fitting skirt, which was paired with a cropped, v-neck black long-sleeved top. She was all smiles as she stood next to a man, their safari jeep in the background.

“Anne de Paula has nothing to fear with Ol Seki guide by her side,” the magazine shared on its Instagram page.

They had been staying at the Ol Seki Hemingways Mara, which is beautifully situated in the heart of the conservancy that abuts the Maasai Mara Reserve. There are 10 private tents that feature breathtaking panoramic views of the Mara plains, according to its website.

The conservancy features 200 kilometers of land brimming with wildlife. There are elephants, hippos, leopards, lions, giraffes, wildebeests, zebras and other creatures crawling and thundering about the area. De Paula and the other models likely were treated to breathtaking sights including more than a thousand bird species.

The Brazilian beauty had already been photographed frolicking in the water in a vivid orange string bikini, beaded jewelry dangling about her neck. As part of the 2017 rookie class, de Paula loves returning each year for inclusion in the prestigious magazine. She shared with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that it’s been a dream of hers for a long time to be a part of it all.

At first, she wanted to be a doctor since everyone in her family works in health care, but she started modeling at the age of 13 and loved it, she told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“It’s something I really wanted when I started modeling. It’s amazing to finally say I’m able to be an SI model. When I started modeling I would show people SI photos that I wanted to recreate on the beach in Rio. I wasn’t expecting it all,” she shared in an interview last year.

After she was chosen for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, de Paula shared on Instagram that she was excited to represent Rio, South America, and women everywhere. She said it was “an honor” to be able to represent women and “show the world that we can do anything.”

“I want to show confidence and help all women to love themselves, we are all beautiful NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY,” she posted.”