Ronan Farrow Says ‘National Enquirer’ Also Sent Him Extortion Emails To Kill Trump Stories

Farrow says American Media sent threatening messages to several journalists.

After Jeff Bezos announced yesterday that the National Enquirer and its parent company AMI have been trying to blackmail him, journalist Ronan Farrow now says that the Amazon owner isn’t alone. According to Farrow, he and at least one other journalist reporting on the Trump connection have been contacted by AMI in a similar way.

The Huffington Post reported that Farrow received blackmail threats related to reporting on Donald Trump’s connection to AMI head David Pecker.

On Twitter, Farrow confirmed that the language of his blackmail letter was similar to the one received by Bezos.

“I and at least one other prominent journalist involved in breaking stories about the National Enquirer‘s arrangement with Trump fielded similar ‘stop digging or we’ll ruin you’ blackmail efforts from AMI.”

Farrow added that he did not engage, as he doesn’t cut deals with the “subjects of ongoing reporting.”

Ronan Farrow has written in depth about the Enquirer‘s “catch and kill” policy, in which AMI secures the rights to stories only to bury them. This policy was allegedly implemented for the benefit of Donald Trump during his campaign for president in 2016.

Farrow also claimed that AMI shared reporters’ information with Harvey Weinstein, who is also facing accusations related to sexual assault.

Journalist and Associated Press editor Ted Bridis also confirmed on Twitter that he had caught wind of the blackmail mentioned by Bezos and Farrow and that he and others were “warned explicitly by insiders” that private investigators were digging into the background of journalists covering Donald Trump, said the Cut.

Bridis says that he never saw evidence of this himself, and everyone continued reporting on Trump and his connection to AMI.

The Daily Beast also confirmed that AMI and their lawyers threatened their publication about covering the Bezos investigation related to his leaked personal correspondence. The Washington Post reported that the Daily Beast heard from AMI’s lawyers about killing a story related to how “Trump’s allies might have been involved in the effort to expose Bezos’s affair.”

As quoted by the Cut, Bezos said that he doesn’t want private photos and correspondence published, but since he will not give in to blackmail, he will “roll this log over, and see what crawls out.”

For their part, AMI claims they have done nothing wrong and acted ethically and lawfully when reporting on Jeff Bezos and Amazon. The company also added that they will look into Bezos’ claims of blackmail attempts and “act accordingly.”