Halsey Rocks Dangerously Short Booty Shorts For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Despite Halsey being hard at work this week preparing for the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, which she will be pulling double duty for as both host and musical guest, the singer still found time to step out for an exciting New York Fashion Week event. The “Bad At Love” singer shared a few snaps from the night to Instagram, giving her ever-growing following a glimpse at the risque outfit she donned for evening.

The 24-year-old stunner certainly dressed to impress as she attended a party celebrating the opening of the new main floor at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in New York. Halsey rocked an almost entirely black outfit to the event, flaunting her curvy backside and toned legs in a pair of sexy booty shorts that barely grazed past her thighs and showed off a few of her many tattoos. The singer paired the skimpy bottoms with a low cut black top that flashed an ample amount of cleavage, and added a chic extra layer with a fitted, bedazzled blazer.

Halsey completed her stunning look with a pair of knee high black boots adorned in sparkling jewels around the ankles, and accessorized with a pair of dangling cross earrings. The “Without Me” singer sported a glamorous makeup look for the night featuring a smokey eye and glossy nude lip, and rocked her signature pixie hair cut, showing off its new bright red color.

The 11.3 million followers of Halsey’s Instagram weren’t shy about showing love for her sexy new post, which has accrued more than 75,000 likes at the time of this writing, after just the first 30 minutes of going live on her feed. The post had also racked up over 600 comments from fans complimenting her jaw-dropping look.

“Annnnnnnnnd she continues to be perfect,” one follower wrote, while another said “a queen.”

Halsey has been in New York this week preparing for her upcoming guest appearance on the late night comedy show Saturday Night Live, which will air on Saturday, February 9. While the singer has been featured as the show’s musical guest once before in January of last year, and performed along side Lil Wayne during his own guest appearance in November, Saturday’s show will be her first time pulling double duty, also serving as host of the gig.

“Thank you guys for the support,” the singer wrote on her Twitter account after making the exciting SNL announcement two weeks ago. “It’s all the fuel my fire needs to make this 3rd album perfect. I’m jumping in circles every day. I love u.”