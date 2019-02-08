Irina Shayk Reveals Why She Doesn’t Discuss Personal Life, Including Relationship With Bradley Cooper

Supermodel Irina Shayk has been in a relationship with A Star Is Born actor and director Bradley Cooper since 2015, and together they have a daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, who is nearly 2-years-old. However, you will never hear the Russian beauty talking publicly about her lover or her child. She discussed the reasons why she keeps that aspect of her life completely private in a brand-new interview with Glamour U.K.

The 33-year-old stunner graces the cover of the magazine’s February digital issue. Shayk looks gorgeous with her hair in an updo and a bold, red lip. She is wearing a floral-print wrap dress from the Kooples, and a yellow handbag, the Irina, which she co-created with the French fashion retailer. The bag line features the same design in an array of sizes, colors, and textures.

In the article, she openly chatted about remaining sexy even though she is now a little girl’s mother.

“One of my friends said, ‘Oh, you just posted a sexy picture. You’re a mum now!’ And I just said, ‘So what!'” she said. She also discussed what she does during her downtime.

“I love to eat, I love to enjoy my life, and when I’m off duty, I’m not wearing high heels or makeup and trying to fit into a size zero dress. I’m just regular person,” she explained, and admitted that Cooper and baby Lea are off limits.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great — but I think it’s all about personal choice,” Shayk said.

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

In addition to never talking about her relationship with Cooper, the couple has only attended a few Hollywood events together throughout their nearly four years together. Since he has been nominated for several trophies this awards season, Shayk has stood by her man at the Golden Globes, Directors Guild of America Awards, and National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala this past January. Will she also attend the Academy Awards with him on February 24?

Shayk was born in Yemanzhelinsk, Russia, to a coal miner and pianist-turned-teacher. According to Glamour U.K., she had never read a fashion magazine before impulsively entering a beauty contest when she was 20-years-old. She won and earned a modeling contract that took her to Paris. However, she wasn’t making a lot of money at first, roughly $45 per week. She said that since she was never a “dream girl,” she didn’t have high expectations and was just hoping to be able to send some money back home to her family.

Since then, the five-foot-10-inch model has appeared in numerous ad campaigns, for brands such as Burberry, Guess, L’Oreal Paris, and Victoria’s Secret, and appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, and even took a stab at acting in 2014, appearing as Megara, the late wife of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s title character in Zeus.