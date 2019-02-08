‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Searches For Charlotte, Jack Reaches Out To Abby

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week revel that the search for baby Charlotte will be in full swing, and some new relationships will be formed in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) frantically search for his baby girl, Charlotte. Chad will look everywhere for his infant daughter, whom fans know has been taken by Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley).

Jordan’s actions are very extreme, but she wants her brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) back in Bayview, believing that he should have never been released from the mental hospital after killing three people.

So, Jordan decided that kidnapping both Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and little Charlotte, and framing her brother for the crimes would be a sure fire way to get him locked away again and keep him off of the streets in hopes of protecting those around him.

While Chad searches for Charlotte, he’ll confront Ben. Viewers know that the two men have a very long history together, which includes Ben kidnapping and torturing the love of Chad’s life, Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi), eventually sending her into a spiral of her own mental illness.

Meanwhile, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will try to connect with his daughter, Abigail, during the difficult time. He’ll reach out to her, even though he doesn’t remember anything about his former life in Salem, including his children.

Days of our Lives fans have been watching as Jack and his son, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), have recently connected and starting rebuilding their father and son relationship. Perhaps Jack wants to do the same thing with Abby, or he’ll want to comfort her during a time when she’s upset over the kidnapping of her daughter, Charlotte.

In the latest #DAYS, Haley reveals her secret to JJ.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/DYMwRhs3JC — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 28, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, JJ will continue to grow closer to Haley. The pair have already shared so much, including JJ saving Haley’s life after a suicide attempt, and her opening up about some very personal things. JJ even allowed Haley to move in with him when she needed a place to stay.

On Friday, viewers will see JJ and Haley spark some romance when they finally share their first kiss. Could Haley finally be the love that JJ has been waiting for after being hurt by his former romances with Paige Larson, Gabi Hernandez, and Lani Price?

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.