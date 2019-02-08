Bebe Rexha Goes Braless Under Plunging Red Dress For Latest Sizzling Instagram Snap

Whether she’s on stage or on social media, Bebe Rexha has never been afraid to show some skin, and she did just that today with a sexy new Instagram post that her fans went crazy for.

Bebe’s most recent post shared on Thursday, February 7, captured the blonde bombshell sitting at the edge of a pool, her bare feet dipped into the clear blue water as she gave the camera a sensual look. The “I’m A Mess” singer flaunted her amazing figure in a stunning candy apple red dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld that featured a belt with silver accents that sat high on her hips to accentuate her tiny waist. The plunging neckline of the bold garment revealed Bebe chose to go braless underneath it, a decision that resulted in her flashing an ample amount of cleavage to her 7.5 million followers on the social media platform.

The 29-year-old musician accessorized her risque look with a silver nameplate necklace and delicate set of earrings, while a number of statement rings adorned her fingers on both hands. Bebe wore her platinum blonde bob in a half top knot that sat high on the top of her head, and sported a full face of makeup consisting of a smokey eye and bright red lip that perfectly matched her stunning outfit.

Bebe’s latest steamy Instagram snap certainly went over well with her followers, who had awarded it more than 128,000 likes at the time of this writing, just four hours after going live. Hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to leave a compliment for the singer on her glamorous look from the day.

“Love this dress! You look beautiful,” wrote her personal trainer, Jeanette Jenkins

Another follower noted that red was her color, and said she was “so proud” of the singer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bebe recently opened up about her difficulties to find a designer to create a dress for her to wear to the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony, revealing that many brands have declined to do so due to her size.

“Don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size,” the “Meant to Be” singer wrote in an Instagram post detailing her struggle. “Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!”

Another report from the Inquisitr noted that the singer has since been flooded with offers from designers to put together her look for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, which will broadcast live this weekend on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 10.