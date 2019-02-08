Kim Kardashian Upset By Kanye West’s Multi-Million Dollar Spending, Per ‘People’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship isn’t perfect. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has opened up about some of the struggles that she and her husband face on the family’s reality series, and now sources claim that the KKW Beauty founder is getting fed up with the rapper’s outrageous purchases.

According to People Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were set to purchase a multi-million dollar condo in Miami, which the rapper was said to have surprised his wife with for Christmas. However, they ended up backing out of the purchase, and an insider claims it was because of Kardashian.

“Kim, in general, is not a fan of Kanye making spontaneous multi-million dollar purchases,” the insider stated, adding that “they are not keeping the Miami condo.”

The source goes on to say that West was very excited about the lavish purchase for his wife, so Kardashian didn’t want to burst his bubble. However, eventually she decided that she didn’t want to buy the property.

“Kanye was super excited about the condo surprise so she didn’t want to hurt his feelings. Kim did like the condo and went along with it for a while before she put her foot down,” says the source. “It’s not private and not enough rooms for other family guests. They need a property that’s bigger, more private and preferably a house.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also have another member of their family to think about. The pair announced recently that they were expecting their fourth child together, the second via a surrogate.

As many fans will remember, Kim carried her oldest two children, daughter North and son Saint, on her own, but was advised by doctors not to have another pregnancy, so she chose a surrogate to welcome her third child, daughter Chicago.

Kim and Kanye’s fourth baby will be a boy, who is reportedly due sometime this spring. The couple haven’t announced any name ideas, but have revealed that they’re prepping for their lives to get a bit crazier with the addition of another little one.

Life & Style reports that Kardashian and West are considering their expected bundle of joy their “miracle baby,” and it’s allegedly bringing the couple closer together.

In addition, Kim is hoping that adding a fourth child to their family will keep Kanye too busy to get on Twitter and go on rants, making negative headlines for himself.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! later this year.