Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Flashes Pink Lace Bra And Cleavage In Latest Steamy Instagram Video

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd looked pretty in pink today as she traveled around Beverly Hills, California, for work, and made sure to give her ever-growing social media following a glimpse of her sexy ensemble. The blonde bombshell modeled her bold look in a sexy new video shared to her Instagram account on Thursday, February 7, that was sure to get hearts racing.

Romee rocked an all hot-pink outfit for the day that consisted of a long sleeve wrap top that showed plenty of skin due to its plunging neckline. The 23-year-old flashed her pink lace bra underneath the revealing top, also showing off an ample amount of cleavage to her 5.3 million followers on the platform. Romee paired the top with a pink satin mini skirt that perfectly hugged her curves and accentuated her trim waist, and added some bling to the look with a set of delicate silver rings on her fingers.

The short clip showed the dutch beauty taking a few steps towards the camera and running her fingers through her long blonde hair, which she wore down in loose waves that perfectly framed her face. The finishing touches of her jaw-dropping look included a glamorous makeup look that featured a glossy lip and light pink blush along her cheeks.

Within just five hours of going live on Instagram, the short clip of Romee had already been viewed more than 600,000 times, and racked up almost 180,000 likes at the time of this writing. Nearly 1,800 people took the comments section as well to show some love for the blue-eyed beauty and her brightly colored outfit, with a few followers even noting that she looked like a Barbie doll.

Romee also took to her Instagram stories a number of times throughout the day to let her followers know what she was up to for the day, with one post showing that she indulged in a shopping spree at Victoria’s Secret. She switched up her look a little bit later on, rocking a bright pink pant suit for an event where she shared some popular Valentine’s Day items from the lingerie brand, including their newest Bombshell Wild Flower fragrance.

The blonde beauty documented one more outfit change for the day on her Instagram story, showing off her evening look that consisted of wide leg neon green pants and a slinky bedazzled silver tank top. The model appeared to be at another event celebrating Victoria’s Secret’s newest scent, which was also attended by fellow VS Angel Jasmine Tookes.