Donald Trump Failed To Follow His Doctor’s Orders Ahead Of Yearly Physical

President Donald Trump has failed to follow his doctor’s orders, which were given to him following his annual physical in 2018, CNN reports.

Over the past few years, Trump has made his love of fast food well known, singing the praises of long-running franchises, including McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Just last month, he served a fast food feast to the Clemson Tigers to congratulate them on their national championship victory, per reporting by the Inquisitr.

Last year, Trump’s personal physician gave Trump specific directions to improve his health. His doctor recommended that he start exercising, as well as altering his diet. Trump was given a goal to lose a dozen pounds.

As CNN notes, the president was less than enthusiastic when it came to changing up his diet and taking advantage of the White House’s fitness room. A year later, Donald Trump is set to undergo another physical exam, which will be conducted this Friday at the Walter Reed military hospital. Unfortunately, it seems like he has had trouble sticking to the doctor’s orders.

Sources close to the president have revealed that while Trump has adhered to some changes in his diet, it seems that the president has all but ignored the doctor’s exercise recommendations.

Speaking to CNN, nearly a dozen White House sources have revealed that they don’t think Trump has ever even entered the fitness room at the White House, despite advice from Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson. Some of Trump’s own staff have openly confirmed Trump’s lack of exercise.

“The President received a diet and exercise plan last year after his annual physical, but the President admits he has not followed it religiously,” Hogan Gidley, the principal deputy White House press secretary, explained.

Speaking to Reuters last year, the president did detail some of his exercises, referencing occasional walks from the White House to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. It’s worth noting that, according to Google Maps, the walking distance between the two buildings is only 0.2 miles.

“I get exercise. I mean I walk, I this, I that,” Trump explained. “I run over to a building next door. I get more exercise than people think.”

While some might point to the president’s penchant for golfing — which can be a source of exercise, if one chooses to traverse each hole on foot — it’s worth mentioning that Donald Trump opts to use a golf cart when hitting the links, as opposed to walking.