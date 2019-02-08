‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Nikki Takes A Life Changing Chance

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday bring a tribute to Kristoff St. John as Neil Winters. Plus, Nikki’s unexpected decision may change everything, Nick and Phyllis are untruthful, and Abby does some damage control.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a decision that could change everything, according to She Knows Soaps. Nikki simply cannot fathom Victor (Eric Braeden) going to prison for a crime she committed. Plus, with the new evidence implicating Victor, even he is worried about not beating the charges against him. Somebody set Victor up, and it seems like maybe whoever it is will end up being successful.

As authorities lead Victor away in handcuffs toward his new trial date, Nikki gets more agitated. Ultimately, she speaks out and tells Christian (Lauralee Bell) that there will not be a trial today, according to Inquisitr. Her actions could end up changing everything, both for her, as well as Victor and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

Speaking of Phyllis, she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) struggle with the truth. Victor is under arrest, and Phyllis is happy about that because it kills two birds with one stone. First, it would end the investigation into J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder, which would mean Phyllis is no longer at risk at being discovered as part of the foursome who covered up the murder. Plus, Phyllis desperately wants Victor behind bars because of what he did to her with Marco. That causes a problem with Phyllis and the rest of the Newmans.

Today on #YR, Victor and Nikki plot their next move. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/6m47OpYOGw pic.twitter.com/JNETEtaJjw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 7, 2019

Plus, there’s the fact that Nick must still suspect Phyllis as setting up his father in the back of his mind. They are unable to be entirely truthful with each other, and it’s starting to wear on their relationship. Because they were each other’s rebound, the cracks are showing and growing.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) comes up with a massive idea that she believes will help with damage control and all the negative press surrounding Victor. She convinces Arturo (Jason Canela) to push their wedding full speed ahead. He’s initially reluctant, but agrees to help her. The two quickly get themselves together so that they can have a huge photo shoot for Life & Style magazine. Abby hopes that pulling the focus to her big, splashy wedding will help turn the press’s eyes away from her father’s legal issues. Hopefully, her rash behavior does not end up causing her problems with Arturo.

The show features a tribute to the late Kristoff St. John at the end.