Angela Simmons Puts Her Booty On Display In Orange Bikini

Angela Simmons flaunts her voluptuous figure in a set of head-turning photos from her holiday in Barbados. On Thursday, the Growing Up Hip Hop star was photographed having fun on board a catamaran as she enjoyed a day at sea with a couple of friends, the Daily Mail is reporting.

The buxom 31-year-old was not shy about showing off her curvaceous body. While out celebrating the newest premiere of her reality show, the star flaunted major curves as she soaked up the sun in a very revealing one-piece bikini.

According to the media outlet, the gorgeous reality TV star donned a neon orange monokini with thong bottoms, which put her booty on display as she walked around the boat. Her scanty swimsuit included a tiny top that barely contained her assets and a high-cut bikini bottom that showed off her curvy hips. The two pieces of her orange swimsuit were attached together with two small rings found on each side of her waist.

Given that Angela is well-known for her body confidence and doesn’t shy away from displaying her ample assets on her Instagram page, it’s no surprise that she chose to wear a skimpy bikini in a bold bright color while on vacation in a tropical paradise.

Angela Simmons sets pulses racing in orange thong monokini while on a catamaran in Barbados https://t.co/41iaRH2HDj — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 7, 2019

In a series of photos published by the Daily Mail, Angela can be seen having a blast with two girlfriends and even posing for her friends, who whipped out their iPhones to take a few snaps.

Ever the adventurous spirit, the stunning reality TV star didn’t hesitate to take a plunge into the crystal blue Caribbean water. Angela was photographed jumping off the catamaran while holding her nose and splashing down into the water below.

In another batch of photos, this time published by Hollywood Pipeline, the Supermodel actress is seen straddling a surf board and paddling along the ship.

Angela Simmons showed no signs of inhibition as she enjoyed her Barbados getaway. The star declared that she absolutely loves her bikini body and flaunted her curves with pride, unbothered by cellulite, reports Us Weekly.

Earlier today, Angela took to her Instagram page to share a sultry photo of her own, also taken on board the ship. In the snapshot, the star strikes a sexy pose as she arches her back to showcase her sumptuous curves and display her derriere.

The snap received a lot of attention from the star’s 5.8 million Instagram followers, garnering a little shy of 70,000 likes. Shortly afterwards, Angela returned to the social media platform to post a couple of videos, in which she busts a few dance moves while cruising the Caribbean waters on board the catamaran.