‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Body Suit On Instagram

Model Haley Kalil has proved yet again why she won Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s model search competition with a sexy new Instagram post that was sure to send hearts racing.

The 26-year-old stunner was captured sitting on top of a kitchen counter for her latest steamy snap uploaded to the social media platform on Thursday, February 7, and showed off plenty of skin as she did it. Haley’s only article of clothing for the photo shoot was a skin tight black body suit that did nothing but favors as it perfectly hugged her curves. The red-headed bombshell put on a seriously busty display thanks to the ensemble’s plunging neckline, flashing a major amount of cleavage to her 189,000 followers. The body suit’s high cut design left little to the imagination, accentuating Haley’s trim waist and curvy booty as her bare, toned legs hung over the counter top.

Haley was photographed running her fingers through her signature red tresses, which messily hung down her back as she gave the camera a sultry look. The Sports Illustrated model sported a minimal make up look for the sexy shot featuring a light pink lipstick and thick coating of mascara on her lashes.

Fans of the brown-eyed beauty went wild for the latest addition to her Instagram feed, which had accrued nearly 4,000 likes at the time of this writing after less than an hour of going live. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment the model on her gorgeous look.

“Looking beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “so sexy.”

The jaw-dropping picture appears to have been from a photo shoot Haley did last year with photographer Gregorio Campos, as she has previously shared a number of other shots to her Instagram rocking the same barely-there outfit.

Haley also shared another stunning set of photographs to social media earlier today from a spread she did for Scorpio Jin Magazine, in which she sported a number of beautiful makeup looks. In one of the head shots, Haley rocked a bright teal eye liner that perfectly complimented her brown eyes, while another featured her rocking a dark burgundy lipstick.

Just last week, the bikini model traveled to Kenya to do her photo shoot for the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, which will hit shelves later this year in May. While the redhead was featured in last year’s publication as part of the #SISearch competition, her work last week was her official Rookie spread for this year’s edition.