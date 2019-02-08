Molly Sims Stuns At 45 In Skimpy Animal Print Bikini

Molly Sims, who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2000, proves that, 19 years and three children later, she still has a flawless bikini body by posting a sexy new snap shared to her Instagram account that her fans went wild for.

Molly was captured on a set of white stairs in her latest social media post, shared on Thursday, February 7, with a breathtaking background of palm trees and a luxurious spool behind her. The geotag on the post revealed it was captured at Riviera Maya, Mexico, which the Daily Mail reported she traveled to for a new photo shoot.

The 45-year-old showed off plenty of skin in a skimpy blue and white animal print bikini that left little to the imagination, and flaunted plenty of cleavage in the triangle style top to her 299,000 followers on the platform. The bottom piece to her barely-there ensemble sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and incredible abs, a view that makes it hard to believe the model has had three kids over the course of the last seven years.

The Las Vegas actress wore her blonde tresses down in loose, beachy waves, and rocked a minimal makeup look for the steamy snap that featured a light pink lip.

Fans of the stunning mother of three weren’t shy about showing love for her latest social media post, which had accrued almost 2,500 likes at the time of this writing within just eight hours of going live. Many also took to the comments section to compliment her amazing physique, including model and TV personality Vanessa Lachey, who wrote “Wowza” in response to her friend’s jaw-dropping look.

“You look amazing,” another follower wrote, while a third said she was “one hot mama.”

A number of Molly’s followers simply used emoticons to express their opinion of her sexy look, adorning the comment section with the fire and heart-eye emojis.

The blonde bombshell recently opened up about how she’s maintained her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit body over the years, particularly by introducing one food — avocados.

“I would have never eaten an avocado 10 years ago if you paid me,” Molly told Health last year. “Like, are you joking? But now, instead of binging [and] not eating all day, eat it and then you won’t binge.”

She also opts for a low-carb diet, drinks plenty of water, and frequents the gym at least four times a week.

“I commit,” she said of her exercise routine, but admitted that she doesn’t always over-do it.

“It doesn’t have to be an hour! Just a little bit,” she explained.