‘Maxim’ Model Abigail Ratchford Shows Off Endless Curves & Ample Cleavage In Body-Hugging Jumpsuit

Maxim model and Instagram vixen Abigail Ratchford has turned heads yet again with another sultry, sexy snap posted to her social media accounts. In this latest photo shared by the glamour model, Ratchford gives her fans a full-on look at her curvaceous body by wearing a skintight jumpsuit that left very little to the imagination.

The royal blue one-pieced number featured several different designs that showed a little skin, and was cut down super-low to put the model’s ample cleavage front and center for the shot. The thin straps showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and the cutouts gave the slightest glimpse at her firm stomach.

Aside from the model’s buxom chest being the star of the shot, her endless curves were also on full display thanks to the body-hugging frock. Her hips, thighs, and hourglass waist were all visible, and her 8.8 million followers went wild for the snap, liking it over 45,000 times since she posted it.

Ratchford has spent the last couple of days showing off the outfit in various poses and from different angles. Her admirers were able to see the starlet’s gorgeous accompaniments to the outfit, as well as closeups of her chest, hair, and stunning makeup choice.

The Esquire model chose a pair of dark blue, glamorous earrings for the shot. The giant baubles featured an outline of diamond rhinestones, and came down to the model’s shoulders for a dramatic effect. She paired it with an oversized, teardrop ring with a massive white rhinestone in the middle.

For makeup, Ratchford chose a dramatic, glamorous look, opting for a smokey shadow that brought out the emerald in her eyes perfectly. She fanned her mile-long lashes out with a flick of dark mascara, and swept some bronzer over her cheekbones. She went with a deep mauve liner and a nude gloss to emphasis her plump pout, and filled in her eyebrows giving them a modern look.

Recently, Ratchford wowed her admirers with a snap of herself wearing another bodysuit, though this one featured long sleeves and a dark, lace overlay. The sexy number clung tight to her curvy assets, and showed off her long, lean limbs in the sultry set of snaps. The garb featured a geometric pattern in alternating nude and black tones, and she paired that look with a pair of rhinestone encrusted stiletto sandals.

For that look, the Maxim model wore her hair in a playful, high ponytail that she swept to one side. She gave a teasing wink to the camera as she popped a finger in her mouth, and revealed the whole outfit by perching in a dark staircase, giving the entire shoot a vintage looking vibe.

As usual, fans of Ratchford will be watching her social media closely to see what the vixen will be up to next.