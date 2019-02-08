Fitness Model Jen Selter Shows Off Famous Backside In Orange Thong Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Jen Selter has a meeting today. On Thursday, the fitness guru took to her Instagram page to share a sexy snapshot of herself rocking a neon orange bikini while posing on a beach and holding a surfboard.

In the caption, she joked that she couldn’t make it because she had a board meeting. In the photo in question, the 25-year-old model is posing on a sandy beach while she rocks the two-piece swimsuit, consisting of a barely-there thong and a matching top that is not very visible in the shot.

Selter is posing with her back to the camera, putting her famous derriere at the center of the photo. She is standing on her tiptoes in the sand while her stretched arms holds the wood surfboard in front of her, in a pose that accentuates her hourglass figure, particularly her her booty and strong thighs. In the background, the bright blue of the ocean compliments the overall palette of the snapshot, and makes the neon orange of her bikini stand out.

Selter is wearing her brunette hair down in loose waves that cascade down onto her back. Completing her beach look, she is wearing sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun. She is smiling for the photo as she turns her head to the camera.

The post, which Selter shared with her impressive 12.6 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 122,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments within a few hours of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness guru took to the comments section to compliment her physique in a host of languages, including English,

“Absolute angel of the sea and goddess physique,” one user wrote, paired with a couple of heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow, ‘butt’ you’re here now and that’s all that the counts,” another one chimed in, referencing the joke in her caption.

In an interview with NewBeauty, Selter shared some of her fitness secrets, including ways to tone the booty. The Instagram model, who is known for her sculpted backside, said that she engages in a routine of squat and lunge variations, while highlighting the importance of nutrition.

“There’s only so much you can do in a gym, nutrition is just as important! It’s crucial to fuel your body with the proper nutrients to recover fast and build muscle. But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for cheat meals! A healthy life and a healthy diet is all about balance,” the model said, as quoted in the article.