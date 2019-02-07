Julianne Hough Stuns In Sheer Jumpsuit On Instagram

Julianne Hough took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a series of sultry snapshots featuring herself donning a sheer lace bodysuit that showcases her killer body.

In the photo in question, the 30-year-old dancer and actress is rocking a jumpsuit consisting of a sheer lace top that shows she is wearing nothing underneath, and white pants. The side of the suit has details in lace that stretch all the way down to her upper leg. Over her shoulders, she is wearing a long sophisticated coat.

In the series, the former Dancing with the Stars dancer and later judge is wearing her blonde hair in a short bob with darker roots showing. Her longs bangs cover her forehead and partially block her eyes.

Hough is wearing earth tone makeup on her face, with a brown and red smokey eye and cherry colored lipstick. She also has a pink tint on her cheeks, helping accentuate her high cheekbones.

She shared two similar photos that captures her from the waist up and a third shot that shows a group of people with cameras around her, which shows her full-length body. In the caption, she joked that it takes a village, paired with the hashtag “gotta get the shot.”

The snapshot, which Hough shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers, garnered about 60,000 likes and more than 660 comments within minutes of being posted. Users of the social media platform and fans of the dancer and singer took to the comments section to compliment her outfit and her hair, in particular. Fans also noted that she looks like other famous actresses, most notably Meg Ryan and Goldie Hawn.

“Sooo chic, I love the hair so much,” one user wrote.

“Your hair looked awesome red and every other color but this is my fav cut/color!!! You look amazing.”

While Hough is best known for her Dancing with the Stars career and her roles in Footloose and Safe Haven, Hough is also an advocate for endometriosis awareness, a condition she has suffered with for half of her life. In a recent interview with Women’s Health magazine, Hough said that she took the diagnosis pretty hard, particularly because she is athletic, with the mindset that she should push through pain.

“I first started experiencing symptoms back when I was 15, but I thought it was just what it feels like to be a girl with bad periods,” she told the magazine. “I didn’t think to go to the gynecologist. Because I’m a competitor, I felt like I had to push through the pain and just work.”