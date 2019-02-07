Fans Are Calling For ‘The View’s’ Joy Behar To Be Fired As The Show Pledges To Stand Behind The Host

A photo of the host recently resurfaced showing Behar in what some are calling blackface.

A recent clip emerged in which The View’s Joy Behar admits to dressing up as a “beautiful African woman” for Halloween decades ago, and now fans of the show are calling for the host to be fired. The show, however, says that they are standing “100% behind” Behar, according to Radar Online.

The video, which was posted on Twitter recently, shows Behar discussing a costume she wore with darkened skin and curly hair when she was 29. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the 76-year-old host says that she thought the outfit was “cute.”

Fans of the show didn’t agree. Some said that her behavior is racist and that she should be removed from the show.

“This type of racism has destroyed many people’s career. Time to start demanding her to quit! Does anyone remember Megan [sic] Kelly? Where is Al Roker? Where is Al Sharpton? Where is Cory Booker? Where is Maxine Waters? Joy must be part of a better click [sic]!” said one user.

“When is ABC going to fire Behar? The way she describes herself to make it seem like it is ok, nothing to see here. The hypocrisy is so ripe here. Unbelievable,” said another person.

Others called out people on the left who defended Behar by saying that her darkened skin didn’t qualify as blackface.

“Oh hell naw!!! So it’s only ok because the shade isn’t dark enough!!! I’m tripping out!!!” commented another.

Still others said that it was only fair for Behar to be removed after Megyn Kelly was fired for defending costumes that utilized blackface.

Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a “beautiful African women” at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin” The show even ran an image of the old photo pic.twitter.com/qKQqzDPxyn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 6, 2019

Others, however, pointed out that there is a difference between the type of blackface that some individuals utilize to denigrate black people and the type of makeup Behar used for her costume.

One of these things is not like the other…

Don't try to act like black people should be just as offended by the left photo, Joy Behar, as we are by the foolishness on the right. We know the difference between admiration and racist mockery. pic.twitter.com/5jZr83dTLQ — Aaron Winder (@Strawmelade) February 7, 2019

The show said that it is standing behind its host despite the backlash. According to Radar Online, a source says that the show obviously knew about the incident, because it had been candidly discussed on air. The source defended Behar, saying everyone knows that she isn’t racist and that she has never tried to hide the photo or pretend it isn’t her.

The show even expected the image to surface again given the debate the country is having about blackface after Virginia governor Ralph Northam was recently accused of appearing in blackface in a medical school yearbook in the 1980s.

Instead of removing Behar in the wake of the scandal, the show said that it plans to use the instance as a “teachable moment.”