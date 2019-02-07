Rita Ora Flaunts Her Assets In Tiny Red Bikini On Instagram

Rita Ora turned up the heat on Instagram after sharing a gorgeous sun-kissed photo of herself on a tropical beach.

The stunning singer and actress is in for a very hectic few months as her upcoming “Rita Ora Tour” is about to kick off at the beginning of March. Her world tour will take her to three different continents, starting with Australia. The songstress will also visit a small part of Asia, as she is due to perform in the Philippines, Taiwan, and Japan. Afterwards, the artist will fly all over Europe, ending her three-month tour in Glasgow in the U.K.

However, before all that hard work, the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress has taken some time off to relax in a tropical paradise, as shown by her latest Instagram photo share. Earlier today, the stunning artiste treated her 14.5 million fans to sizzling bikini snap that stirred quite a lot of attention on the social media platform.

In the photo, Rita Ora flaunts her toned figured in a tiny red bikini as she strikes a sultry pose worthy of a true siren. The snapshot showed the songstress posing on top a massive fallen tree, which lied on the sandy beach, in stark contrast to the blue horizon and the azure sea.

In the new Instagram snap, the glamorous star is sitting with her legs crossed on the tree as her bare feet dangle in the air above the white sand. The singer is leaning with one hand pressed against the rough bark while arching her back to showcase her flat stomach.

For the photo, the ravishing artist chose a skimpy bikini in a beautiful shade of red – one that complements her tanned skin – and completed her look with a brown cowboy hat that protected her eyes from the glare of the sun.

Rita Ora captioned her photo with a reference to her upcoming musical project, saying that she wouldn’t mind returning to the idyllic seascape “one day,” once she wraps up her tour.

Needless to say, the very alluring photo sent the singer’s Instagram followers into a frenzy. The new pic earned more than 100,000 views within an hour of being posted. In addition, nearly 540 of Rita’s fans stopped by the comment section to leave a sweet reply and to compliment the star on her amazing look.

Her Instagram followers gushed over Rita’s flawless figure and impeccable sense of style, asking what her secret is for always looking great. One fan even likened her to a mermaid, while another quipped, “This is the perfect picture of paradise.”