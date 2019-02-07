Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Cleavage In Leopard Print One-Piece On Instagram

When she’s not strutting down the runway rocking sexy lingerie, Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is showing off her flawless figure in pieces from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C. The South African beauty did just that today with a stunning new photo posted to her widely-followed Instagram account that her fans went wild for.

Candice’s sexy new post shared on Thursday, February 7, captured the model against a leopard print background designed by digital artist Kelly Maker and surrounded by painted flowers. The 30-year-old stunner sizzled in a leopard print one-piece bathing suit from Tropic of C’s latest collection of swimwear that did her nothing but favors and flaunted an ample amount of cleavage to her followers, due to its incredibly low-cut, scoop neck design. The leopard print ensemble perfectly hugged her curves and highlighted her trim waist and midsection that was noticeably flat, despite giving birth to her second child in June of last year.

Candice’s blonde tresses were out of sight in the the snap, as she was captured running her hands over her head with her eyes closed. The model also sported a minimal makeup look for her latest social media post featuring a shimmering eye shadow — visible since she had her eyes closed — and light pink lips that popped against her tan skin.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s 13.2 million Instagram followers were not shy to show their love for the blue-eyed beauty’s latest steamy upload, which had accrued nearly 70,000 likes at the time of this writing, after only three hours of going live on the social media platform. The post had racked up almost 300 comments as well, many of them from fans complimenting the gorgeous model by calling her “stunning” and “so pretty.”

“You look very beautiful and extraordinary, all of what you do makes me amazed,” one follower wrote, followed by a slew of heart-eyed emojis.

Candice has modeled a few other pieces from the latest Tropic of C collection on her Instagram account recently, including one of a similar design to the swimsuit in today’s post, but in a dusty rose color. Another recent photo captured the blonde bombshell in a sexy red string bikini that left little to the imagination and flaunted her insanely toned body.

Candice was also recently featured on the cover for Vogue Turkiye‘s most recent February issue. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the model shared one of the sexy shots from her photo shoot for the magazine earlier today on her Instagram account, stunning her followers with the revealing outfit she donned for the snap.