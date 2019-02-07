Sommer Ray Shows Off Incredibly Toned Derriere In Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Sommer Ray has attracted millions of Instagram followers thanks to her fitness tips and sultry photos that showcase her internet famous backside. On Friday, the 22-year-old fitness guru took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in a printed bikini that puts her booty front and center.

In this particular photo, the social media model is featured in an orange and white tiger-printed bikini consisting of a straight-cut top with thick straps that go over her shoulders, and matching bottoms that sit high on Sommer’s hips, helping accentuate her muscular thighs and perky derriere. Sommer is posing with her side to the camera in a way that highlights her voluptuous lower body. She is standing on a staircase with one hand on the rail while she touches her chin with the other.

Sommer is looking fiercely at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way. She appears to be wearing minimal to no makeup, allowing her fresh face glow. The model is wearing her hair up in a messy bun with a few strands on her temple that frame her face in loose curls.

In the caption, she included the hashtag “muscle booty,” adding that her thighs match.

The post, which Sommer shared with her nearly 20 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 560,000 likes and more than 3,700 comments within a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to share how they feel about the photo, leaving messages and a bunch of emoji.

“You are such a babe,” one user wrote, adding a pair of heart-eyed emoji.

“Thicc Thunder Thighs,” another one chimed in.

Sommer began taking Instagram seriously in 2015, when she began to post fitness tips and showing off her flawless physique, particularly her booty. In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2018, Sommer said her body is 100 percent natural.

In the interview, she said that she worked hard to develop her backside, which includes going to the gym five times a week for about an hour and a half on alternate days, allowing time for her body to recover. Two of those five days, she works her lower body, the report continued.

“There’s not a certain exercise or specific workout that’s beneficial,” she told Cosmopolitan. “I switch it up every day and try to make it fun, because as soon as it feels like a job, you don’t want to do it.”