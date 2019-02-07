Tammy Hembrow Puts On Busty Display In Curve-Hugging Silver Dress On Instagram

Instagram sensation and Kardashian-Jenner family friend Tammy Hembrow has spent countless hours in the gym to achieve her amazing figure, which she frequently flaunts in sexy photos on social media. The blonde bombshell did just that again with a new stunning snap that her fans went wild for.

The most recent post to Tammy’s Instagram account shared on Thursday, February 7, captured the Australian beauty sitting down in a trendy chair with a large gold mirror hanging on the wall behind her. The fitness guru rocked a skintight silver dress that did her nothing but favors as it perfectly hugged her hourglass figure.

Tammy put on a busty display in the sexy ensemble’s tight corset-style top that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage to her 9.2 million followers and cinched in the middle to accentuate her trim waist, while the bottom half outlined her curvaceous backside.

The 24-year-old Australian stunner completed her look with a strappy pair of silver stilettos and wore her platinum blonde tresses in a sleek, low ponytail that she ran one of her perfectly manicured hands through as she gave the camera a sultry look. Tammy also sported a glamorous makeup look that featured a smokey eye and heavily lined lip and added a bit of bling with a set of dainty earrings.

Fans of the blue-eyed beauty were not shy to show their love for Tammy’s latest jaw-dropping photo, which had accrued more than 75,000 likes at the time of this writing within less than an hour of going live. Hundreds of them left compliments for her in the comments section as well.

“You slayyyy,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “stunning.”

“Drop dead gorgeous,” a third fan wrote under the sexy snap.

The dress worn by the blonde bombshell was from the U.K. brand Oh Polly and appeared to be from their “Stassie For Oh Polly” collection, designed by another pal of the Kardashian-Jenner clan Anastasia Karanikolaou.

While Tammy was supporting her friend’s clothing line in her most recent social media snap, she frequently flaunts her flawless figure in pieces from her own Saski line of workout gear. Earlier this week, Tammy gave fans a glimpse at some of the items for the brand’s newest collection with another set of steamy social media posts.

In one photo, the model donned a neon green sports bra and matching pair of tighter-than-skin workout shorts, while another video captured her in a similar ensemble, this time in a bright orange color.