‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Colton Underwood Forced To Face ‘Greatest Fear,’ The Worry He Won’t Get An Engagement

The last that Bachelor viewers saw of Colton Underwood, he was walking away from his bachelorettes as he faced some intense frustrations. Onyeka Ehie and Nicole Lopez-Alvar were butting heads and Underwood was fed up with it. Spoilers suggest that he’ll make a big move to resolve this issue as Episode 6 gets started on Monday, February 11, but his frustrations won’t fully subside yet.

A new sneak peek shared by People hints at some of the drama ahead. The Bachelor spoilers reveal that Colton will be forced to face an ongoing worry of his, something he refers to as his greatest fear. Apparently, that fear is that he might not wrap up filming with an engagement and this possibility causes turmoil during Episode 6.

Underwood has previously said that his goal in being the Bachelor this winter is to end up engaged. The Bachelor spoilers for Episode 6 share that some questions will arise that lead him to worry that not all of the women still on his journey are on the same page regarding a possible engagement.

Viewers already watched as Elyse Dehlbom eliminated herself because she knew she wouldn’t be ready to accept an engagement from Colton. Now contestant Katie Morton will create new questions for Underwood by insinuating that some of her fellow remaining bachelorettes are feeling the same way.

#TheBachelor's Colton Underwood Confronts the Women Over Who's 'Ready' for an Engagement https://t.co/m5xsn3gWT6 — People (@people) February 6, 2019

As the Inquisitr has previously shared, gossip guru Reality Steve has spilled the dirt on this bit of drama already. He teased that Katie will approach Colton and tell him about a conversation two of the other ladies were having.

According to previous tidbits coming from Reality Steve’s spoilers, Katie will tell Underwood that Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Cassie Randolph were talking about their supposed interest in being the next Bachelorette. This revelation reportedly leaves Colton feeling pretty shaken, especially since Caelynn and Cassie are clearly frontrunners at this point.

The sneak peek shows many of the ladies in tears and it has plenty of ominous music playing in the background. Of course, a fair amount of this is surely editing to make things look more dramatic than they play out in the upcoming episode.

However, those who follow Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers know that this situation may pan out to be quite important as the season marches toward its finale. Will Colton be able to set aside his fears and sort through the chaos he faces in Episode 6 to make good decisions regarding who to keep and who to send home?

It’s almost time for his hometown dates and Colton Underwood has some tough calls to make as he tries to figure out which ladies are there for the right reasons. The Bachelor spoilers tease that it’s going to be a wild ride over these next few weeks and viewers will need to brace themselves for all of the chaos ahead.