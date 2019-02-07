Ariana Grande Sizzles In Little Black Dress In Sultry Instagram Snaps

Ariana Grande is all over Instagram today. The wildly popular singer, who boasts a whopping 144 million followers on Instagram, went on a sharing spree – treating her adoring fans to a couple of sweltering photos and an adorable new video.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, all this fervent social media activity comes in anticipation of the artist’s upcoming album, Thank U, Next, which is due for release on Friday.

While the new video shared by Ariana on her Instagram page is a cute clip of the singer dancing adorably to a snippet from one of her songs – a track featured on her new album, called “Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored” – the photos are a little less innocent-looking.

In the new Instagram snaps, the “7 Rings” songstress sizzles in a little black dress as she poses both by herself in a sultry photo, and with two very famous guests in a group shot.

In the solo photo, Ariana flaunts her curvy backside in a skimpy dress and sexy stockings. The raunchy snapshot shows the singer standing on the rooftop of a building under the night sky. Ariana has her legs back turned to camera and looks over her shoulder in a sensual pose. The artist holds her hands in the air, with one elbow resting on her voluptuous hip, and spreads her legs to showcase her toned things and calves.

For the photo, Ariana styled her incredibly long tresses in a fabulous ponytail. This particular hairstyle, one she can be seen sporting very often, allowed her gorgeous locks to drape down her back, reaching all the way to her tiny waist.

The singer topped off her saucy outfit with a pair of stunning stiletto heels.

The very alluring snapshot stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, leaving Arianators hot under the collar. The sexy photo earned Ariana more than 1.5 million views within just two hours of being posted. At the same time, 17,500 of her Instagram followers rushed to the comment section to compliment the artist.

Most of Ariana’s fans engaged in speculation concerning the sexy snap, inquiring whether this was the first look at a new music video. The theory gained even more ground as soon as the singer shared another tantalizing picture of herself.

In this second snapshot, Ariana shares the spotlight with actor Charles Melton and model and actress Ariel Yasmine, whom she tagged in her post.

In the photo, Ariana is standing between the couple and the three seem to be having a very heated conversation. The new snapshot also reveals that the 25-year-old pop star accessorized her little black dress with a choker.

Naturally, her fans were sent into a frenzy after seeing Ariana and Charles in the same shot. Many wondered whether the photo was part of a new music video for the song, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored.”

The group shot reached 1 million views within the hour and garnered 15,300 comments.

“Omg, ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend’ is coming,” quipped one fan, while another wrote, “Oh my I’m so ready!!!”