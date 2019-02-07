Meghan Markle’s Baby Bump Hugged By Elegant Givenchy Dress

Meghan Markle brought one of her favorite brands to the red carpet on Thursday. She and husband Prince Harry attended the Endeavor Fund Awards at Draper’s Hall in the financial district of London, where she showed off her blossoming baby bump in a stunning Givenchy dress. The duchess of Sussex is a known fan of Givenchy, as she wore a dress designed by the brand’s creative director — Clare Waight Keller — on her wedding day.

Kensington Palace shared a few images from the red carpet on their Instagram Stories. Markle’s dress featured a white collared top with the sleeves rolled up, contrasted by a floor-length black wrap skirt that hugged her tummy. The dress also bore a high leg slit.

On her feet, she wore Aquazzura Rendez Vous 105 Suede pumps with gold straps, according to E! News. In addition, Markle carried a black clutch by Givenchy, one which the duchess carried previously at the Royal Ascot in June. She wore a sleek bun to finish off the elegant look.

Harry, on the other hand, wore a slate gray suit with a matching tie, and black dress shoes. The two walked hand-in-hand down the red carpet for their second year attending the Endeavor Fund Awards.

The fund was co-founded by the duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William — as well as his sister-in-law Kate Middleton — in 2012. It was created to support injured or sick service personnel through sport. The awards are given to those who have “taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year,” according to awards show’s live stream, per YouTube.

Since its conception, the fund has aided 86 projects and over 5,000 wounded or sick servicemen and servicewomen. It has also raised over $3 million for collaborating charities.

Before the ceremony, the duke and duchess will attend a reception to meet the award nominees and key supporters of the Endeavor Fund. The couple will go on to hand out two prizes — and Harry, a former captain of his country’s armed forces, will make a speech.

The Endeavor Fund Awards are now in their third year, and three awards will be given. Markle and Harry sat on the panel of judges to choose the recipients, according to People.

For last year’s ceremony, it was Markle who took the stage to give a speech as she handed out the prize. This marked her first-ever speech as a royal.

“I’m truly privileged to be here,” the duchess said before introducing Daniel Claricoates, winner of the Celebrating Excellence Award.

“Daniel acquired complex post-traumatic stress after multiple tours in Afghanistan with the Royal Marines, during which he was awarded the Military Cross. Despite his teammates stating that Daniel’s battle with post-traumatic stress was probably the toughest they have ever seen, Daniel joined ’65 Degrees North’ in climbing to the summits of the highest mountains in both Africa and Antarctica,” Markle continued. “Daniel now works with children, assisting them to foster their own spirit of adventure through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards Team.”