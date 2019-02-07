Dua Lipa Is Flirty And Fabulous In Polka Dots On Instagram

The singing sensation wowed fans with a stylish and chic look in her latest post.

Dua Lipa is ready to rock; the sultry singer took to her Instagram to share a flirty and chic look with her 25.7 million followers. The outfit showed off her quirky style and enviable figure, earning the crooner 926,000 likes in just a few hours.

Lipa was so enamored with her outfit that she took a series of photos, showing it off to great effect. The singer has her shoulder-length dark hair tucked back behind one ear, showing off a dramatic white dangling earring. Her eyes are lined with a smoky black look, and her full lips have been enhanced by a soft nude shade. She wears an assortment of rings on her fingers and holds a pair of green sunglasses in one hand.

Her outfit continues to show off the singer’s singular style, with a strapless soft green polka-dot top covered in frills. The look puts the singer’s slender shoulders and toned physique on display, offering a hint of her lean stomach as she poses. Lipa completed the look with a pair of wide-legged white pants with black stripes running up along the sides. She wears open-toed shoes that peek out from under the pants and carries an elaborate purse covered in shiny brown glitter for a flash of the dramatic.

The singer has been busier than ever the past few weeks, gearing up for several major events. Lipa has been tapped to perform at the Grammys Sunday night alongside St. Vincent, and both singers have been hard at work rehearsing and preparing for the show.

And that’s not all Lipa has been up to lately. The singer recently made a glamorous appearance in a stunning gold gown to promote the film Alita: Battle Angel, for which she recorded a song. But Lipa is already looking ahead to other projects, including rumored involvement with a certain secret agent franchise.

According to the Daily Mail, Lipa has reportedly been tapped to perform the theme song for the next James Bond movie. Although there has been no confirmation as of yet, rumors have been swirling since 2018, when Mikey Goldsworthy of the group Years & Years hinted that Lipa had actually beaten them out for the gig.

Lipa has been extremely coy about the subject, although she has never ruled out performing the song and has stated it would be a profound honor to get picked for the task.

“Oh my goodness, I would absolutely love to do Bond,” she said in an interview at the premiere of Alita: Battle Angel. “Although this is my first sort of taste of it and it feels really great to get to work on such an incredible movie, it’s such an honor. So, we’ll see. I would absolutely love to do it. I haven’t been asked to do it, but I would love to.”