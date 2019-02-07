Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Toned Figure While Cuddling Her Nephew In Instagram Post

The model flashed a hint of her enviable abs while cozying up with her baby nephew.

Olivia Culpo is looking all loved-up — but not with rumored on-again boyfriend Danny Amendola. Instead, the sexy model is spending some quality family time with another important man in her life: her nephew Remi, son of sister Aurora Culpo and her husband, Survivor star Mikey Bortone. Culpo took to Instagram to share the sweet snap and looked as runway-ready as ever — even when cuddling her adorable nephew.

In the image, Culpo sits on the floor in front of a fireplace. She has one leg carefully bent underneath her, on which her nephew Remi stands. The little boy smiles at the camera as his model aunt leans in for a kiss. He’s clad in a colorful outfit covered in little cars and seems delighted by the attention being lavished on him by Culpo.

Culpo meanwhile looks chic and stylish even in this relaxed setting. Her long dark brown hair falls behind her back in a sleek wave. Her makeup is minimal, with highlight on her eyes and eyebrows, and a soft pink shade on her full lips as she puckers up to kiss Remi’s cheek.

Her outfit is equal parts effortlessly stylish and casually comfortable, as the model lounges in a beige-and-white-striped sports bra that hints at the toned abs underneath. She’s paired the top with matching workout pants that cling to her trim figure and finished off the look with a simple pair of white sneakers.

The doting aunt was delighted to spend time with her nephew, who was born in June of 2018. And it proved a nice break for the busy model as well, who’s been hard at work promoting her collection with Express. Culpo took to her Instagram Story to share more snaps of her clothing line, which features an assortment of outfits from athleisure to going-out-glam.

“The girl I’m designing for is me,” Culpo to WWD in a recent interview. “I grew up with a passion for fashion, but I was a very savvy shopper. I didn’t really have the desire or the capability to spend a ton of money on clothes, so I had to choose wisely and I had to find things that were at affordable price points. Everything that I design is inspired in that way.”

This isn’t the first collection Culpo has created, and it probably won’t be the last. The fashion-savvy model has already worked with Le Tote, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, and Revolve to create affordable pieces that are still stylish and chic. Culpo’s Express collection is available in over 300 stores nationwide as well as online.