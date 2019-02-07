Demi Rose Flaunts Her Booty While Wearing Nothing But A Hoodie On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby has taken a break from sharing posts of her envy-inducing trip to Thailand with her Instagram fans. On Thursday, the 23-year-old bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself lying on her stomach on a couch, putting her backside on full display in the process.

In the photo in question, the British beauty is featured in an orange hoodie as she rests on a brown couch, wearing nothing on her legs. The long sweatshirt reaches down to her buttocks, partially covering her Instagram-famous figure. Demi Rose is wearing her brown hair down and parted to the side as she looks over her shoulder at the camera. She is smiling coyly, with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The brunette bombshell is lying on her stomach with her legs bent and hr ankles crossed, in a pose that makes her booty the center of attention. The hoodie and the way she is posing help to accentuate the model’s famous figure, particularly her curvaceous derriere and toned thighs.

In the caption, Demi Rose alluded she is wearing a man’s hoodie. According to the post’s tag, the sweatshirt she is donning is by the brand Creo Studios.

The post, which Demi Rose shared with her whopping 8.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 80,000 likes and more than 600 comments within 30 minutes of having been posted. Users of the social media platform — and fans of the Birmingham beauty — took to the comments section to compliment her beauty.

“What a cute bee she is!” one user wrote, referencing the color of her sweatshirt.

“Wow!! Looks great,” another Instagram fan chimed in.

According to the post’s geotag, Demi Rose took the snapshot in London. However, as the Daily Mail pointed out, the model was spotted on Wednesday picking up some breakfast while on holiday in Phuket, Thailand — suggesting she has either returned to her native country recently, or she took the photo she shared today a while ago.

In either case, Demi Rose has been sharing photos from her paradisal time in the Asian country for weeks now. According to the Daily Mail, she embarked on her adventure with a group of girlfriends.

Demi Rose has said that she maintains her envy-inducing physique thanks to her “genes, a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet,” per the Daily Mail.